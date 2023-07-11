By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Journey Medical on Tuesday fell after the commercial-stage pharmaceutical company said it intends to submit a Food and Drug Administration new drug application for its rosacea treatment in the second half of 2023.

The stock was down 21% to $2.25 at 14:01 p.m. ET. The shares have declined 40% in the past 12 months.

If approved by the FDA, DFD-29 may have an annual global peak sales potential of $300 million, the company said.

Journey Medical's plans are based on positive results from two positive Phase 3 clinical trials for DFD-29.

Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness on the face.

