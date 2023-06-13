Advanced search
    DERM   US48115J1097

JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION

(DERM)
02:45:01 2023-06-13 pm EDT
2.210 USD   +32.34%
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
MT
Top Midday Gainers
MT
Journey Medical Up 21% on Rosacea-Drug Data
DJ
Journey Medical Up 21% on Rosacea-Drug Data

06/13/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


Shares of Journey Medical were up 21%, to $2.03, as it reported favorable topline Phase 1 study data for a papulopustular rosacea treatment it is developing in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Journey Medical said it is "very pleased" with the results for DFD-29, which indicate that it can be safely used for up to 16 weeks with no significant risk of microbiota suppression or development of resistance.

The company expects topline data from Phase 3 trials in June, with a New Drug Application filing expected in the second half of 2023.

Journey Medical was founded by Fortress Biotech.


