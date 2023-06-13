Journey Medical Up 21% on Rosacea-Drug Data

By Josh Beckerman

Shares of Journey Medical were up 21%, to $2.03, as it reported favorable topline Phase 1 study data for a papulopustular rosacea treatment it is developing in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Journey Medical said it is "very pleased" with the results for DFD-29, which indicate that it can be safely used for up to 16 weeks with no significant risk of microbiota suppression or development of resistance.

The company expects topline data from Phase 3 trials in June, with a New Drug Application filing expected in the second half of 2023.

Journey Medical was founded by Fortress Biotech.

