For the month of March 2024

Jowell Global Ltd.

On March 11, 2024, Jowell Global Ltd. (the "Company") renewed Employment Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mr. Haiting Li, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, to serve in such position for a one-year term effective from March 1, 2024. Under the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Li will receive an annual salary of RMB420,000 (approximately $59,000), and will be eligible for an annual cash bonus in the Board's sole discretion.

