Joy Spreader Interactive Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Joy Spreader Interactive Technology. Ltd ᆀԮʝਗϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6988)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Joy Spreader Interactive Technology. Ltd are set out below:
|
Mr. Zhu Zinan (ϡɿی)
|
(Chairman, Executive Director)
|
Mr. Zhang Zhidi (ੵʘٙ)
|
(Executive Director)
|
Mr. Cheng Lin (ϓ؍)
|
(Executive Director)
|
Ms. Qin Jiaxin (ॢԳ㒥)
|
(Executive Director)
|
Mr. Sheng Shiwei (ସ˰ਃ)
|
(Executive Director)
|
Mr. Hu Qingping (ߡᅅ̻)
|
(Non-executive Director)
|
Mr. Hu Jiawei (ߡ⒜)
|
(Non-executive Director)
|
Mr. Xu Chong (ࢱᶲ)
|
(Independent non-executive Director)
|
Mr. Tang Wei (ࡥਃ)
|
(Independent non-executive Director)
|
Mr. Fang Hongwei (ג҃ਃ)
|
(Independent non-executive Director)
|
Mr. Yap Jin Meng Bryan (ʠ)
|
(Independent non-executive Director)
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Mr. Zhu Zinan (ϡɿی)
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Cheng Lin (ϓ؍)
|
Member
|
Mr. Xu Chong (ࢱᶲ)
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Mr. Tang Wei (ࡥਃ)
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Fang Hongwei (ג҃ਃ)
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Yap Jin Meng Bryan
(ʠ)
|
Member
Beijing, the PRC March 22, 2021
Disclaimer
Joy Spreader Interactive Technology Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 22:12:01 UTC.