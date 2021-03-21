Joy Spreader Interactive Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Joy Spreader Interactive Technology. Ltd ᆀԮʝਗϞࠢʮ̡

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Joy Spreader Interactive Technology. Ltd are set out below:

Mr. Zhu Zinan (ϡɿی) (Chairman, Executive Director) Mr. Zhang Zhidi (ੵʘٙ) (Executive Director) Mr. Cheng Lin (ϓ؍) (Executive Director) Ms. Qin Jiaxin (ॢԳ㒥) (Executive Director) Mr. Sheng Shiwei (ସ˰ਃ) (Executive Director) Mr. Hu Qingping (ߡᅅ̻) (Non-executive Director) Mr. Hu Jiawei (ߡ࢕⒜) (Non-executive Director) Mr. Xu Chong (ࢱᶲ) (Independent non-executive Director) Mr. Tang Wei (ࡥਃ) (Independent non-executive Director) Mr. Fang Hongwei (ג҃ਃ) (Independent non-executive Director) Mr. Yap Jin Meng Bryan (໢ʠ׼) (Independent non-executive Director)

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.