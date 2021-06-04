General Announcement::PROPOSED PLACEMENT EXERCISE - UPDATE ON THE USE OF NET PROCEEDS

The Group granted a new loan of HK$1 million (equivalent to approximately S$170,358 based on an exchange of HK$5.87 : S$1.00 as at 2 June 2021) to a new borrower of the Group on 2 June 2021.

The Group granted a new loan of HK$3 million (equivalent to approximately S$526,320 based on an exchange rate of HK$5.70 : S$1.00 as at 8 October 2020) to an existing borrower of the Group on 8 October 2020. The new loan is within the existing credit limit granted to the borrower and was fully disbursed to the borrower on 8 October 2020.

The Board refers to Section 4.3 of the Entry into the Placement Agreement Announcement titled "Intended Use of Net Proceeds" and wishes to provide shareholders of the Company with an update on the use of the Net Proceeds raised by the Company from the Placement Exercise.

All capitalised terms used in this announcement which are not defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Entry into Placement Agreement Announcement, the Receipt of the Listing and Quotation Notice Announcement and the Completion Announcement.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Joyas International Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to:

A sum of approximately S$86,500 was utilized for operational expenses such as staff salaries, administrative overheads, outstanding directors' fees, and professional fees and expenses.

The use of Net Proceeds described in the table above is in accordance with the Company's intended use of Net Proceeds described in Section 4.3 of the Entry into the Placement Agreement Announcement and in accordance with the Company's estimated allocation of Net Proceeds described in Section 4.3 of the Entry into the Placement Agreement Announcement.

The Company will continue to make immediate announcements on the use of the remaining Net Proceeds from the Placement Exercise as and when such funds are materially disbursed and whether such use is in accordance with the Company's intended uses and in accordance with the Company's estimated allocation. The Company will also provide a status report on the use of the Net Proceeds from the Placement Exercise in the Company's interim and full year financial statements and annual reports.

Pending the deployment of the remaining Net Proceeds from the Placement Exercise, such funds will continue to be placed in short-term deposits and/or used to invest in short-term money market instruments as directors of the Company may, in their absolute discretion, deem appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Joyas International Holdings Limited

Mr Ong Chor Wei

Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

4 June 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Joseph Au, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

2