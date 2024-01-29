Communications services companies rose as momentum in the sector built.

Strong returns for Google parent Alphabet, streaming service Netflix and Facebook owner Meta Platforms has masked weakness elsewhere in the communications sector, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

Three out of 22 companies in the communications services industry group of the S&P 500 are negative for the year to date, Mr. Joyce said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-24 1724ET