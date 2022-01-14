Joyce : Application for quotation of securities - JYC

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
JOYCE CORPORATION LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday January 14, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
JYC
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
53,470
01/10/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
009116269
1.3
ASX issuer code
14/1/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution
31/8/2021
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an
Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
ASX +security code and description
JYC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
1/10/2021
use
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class? Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
53,470
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
AUD 3.220000 based on the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the five trading days ending Wednesday 22nd September 2021.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
3.220000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
-
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
JYC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
28,225,754
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
