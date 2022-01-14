Log in
    JYC   AU000000JYC0

JOYCE CORPORATION LTD

(JYC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/13 11:29:52 pm
3.76 AUD   +0.27%
02:52aJOYCE : Application for quotation of securities - JYC
PU
01/11JOYCE : Appendix 2A - Application for Quotation of Securities
PU
2021Joyce Corp. Seling Osborne Park Property for Nearly $4 Million
MT
Joyce : Application for quotation of securities - JYC

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

JOYCE CORPORATION LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

JYC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

53,470

01/10/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

JOYCE CORPORATION LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009116269

1.3

ASX issuer code

JYC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

31/8/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

JYC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

1/10/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

53,470

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

AUD 3.220000 based on the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the five trading days ending Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

3.220000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

-

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

JYC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

28,225,754

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Joyce Corporation Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
