Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Joyce Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JYC   AU000000JYC0

JOYCE CORPORATION LTD

(JYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joyce : Application for quotation of securities - JYC

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

JOYCE CORPORATION LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

JYC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

42,850

25/03/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

JOYCE CORPORATION LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code JYC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 1/4/2022

Registration number 009116269

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

    For personal use only

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 24/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

JYC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 25/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

42,850

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

AUD 3.170000 based on the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the five trading days ending Monday 21st March 2022.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 3.170000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted -

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

JYC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

28,268,604

Total number of

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Joyce Corporation Limited published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOYCE CORPORATION LTD
01:43aJOYCE : Application for quotation of securities - JYC
PU
03/09JOYCE CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/23Joyce Corporation Ltd Announces Fully Franked Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended..
CI
02/23Joyce Corporation Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
01/14JOYCE : Application for quotation of securities - JYC
PU
01/11JOYCE : Appendix 2A - Application for Quotation of Securities
PU
2021Joyce Corp. Seling Osborne Park Property for Nearly $4 Million
MT
2021JOYCE CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Joyce Corporation Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Joyce Corporation Ltd Resolves Fiscal Year 2021 Final Dividend, Payable on 1 October 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 111 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net income 2021 7,57 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
Net cash 2021 6,12 M 4,59 M 4,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,85x
Yield 2021 6,42%
Capitalization 92,0 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart JOYCE CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Joyce Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Madden Chief Executive Officer & Joint Secretary
Tim Allison Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Jeremy David Kirkwood Chairman
Michael A. Gurry Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy R. Hantke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOYCE CORPORATION LTD-4.68%69
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.82%14 548
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-14.34%10 367
RH-37.63%7 177
DUNELM GROUP PLC-21.00%2 967
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412