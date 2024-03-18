Producers of metals and other raw materials rose ahead of a series of central-bank meetings.

Investors are keeping their eyes peeled for policy signals from the Bank of Japan, which could lift interest rates to positive territory for the first time since the financial crisis, from the Bank of England; and, particularly, from the Federal Reserve, said one strategist.

When the Fed unveils its latest estimates of future rate moves on Wednesday, it's sure to move markets, said one strategist. "They're looking to see the latest summary of economic projections including the 'Dot plot,'" said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management. With a June rate cut priced in, any perceived delay to the initiation of cuts beyond that date could cause a selloff, Joyce warned.

Copper futures rose after relatively strong Chinese economic data. Industrial production increased by 7% in the two-month period of January and February, according to the nation's statistics agency. "Copper has been on a run ... it's as high as it's been since January of 2023," said Joyce. Investors are cognizant of "how much copper is needed ... especially in the electric-vehicle space."

Electric-car maker Fisker paused production for six weeks as it continues deal talks with a large automaker and works to keep the business running.

