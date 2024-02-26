Shares of technology companies ticked up as artificial-intelligence speculation slowed somewhat.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications surged after hours, following the video-conferencing concern's report that AI may boost its profitability.

"Nvidia continues to shine, and is the quintessential company in the AI space," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"This might just be the genesis of something big, a new tech revolution," said Joyce.

Nvidia shares rose 0.4% to top $791, and are up 64% for the first seven weeks of the year.

Investment firm KKR agreed to buy Broadcom's end-user computing division for about $4 billion, a deal that will see Broadcom divest itself of a unit it inherited through its $69 billion acquisition of VMware.

