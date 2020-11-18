Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JOYY Inc.    YY

JOYY INC.

(YY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against JOYY Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 05:58pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JOYY Inc. (“JOYY” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. JOYY is the subject of a report by Muddy Waters Research released on November 18, 2020. According to the report, titled “YY: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up. Well…Actually You Can,” the Company “is a multibillion-dollar fraud.” The report states, “We conclude that YY’s component businesses are a fraction of the size it reports, and that the company’s reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances are predominantly fraudulent,” adding that “approximately 84% of YY’s reported consolidated revenue appears to be fraudulent.” Based on this news, shares of JOYY dropped by 26% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JOYY INC.
05:58pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04:35pJOYY : TOP RANKED GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of..
BU
03:50pBAIDU : Short-seller Muddy Waters takes aim at Chinese social media firm JOYY
RE
03:42pJOYY INC (NASDAQ : YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucah..
BU
11/17JOYY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/17JOYY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/17Baidu beats forecasts, buys streaming service
RE
11/17Baidu revenue beats estimates; to buy JOYY's China live-streaming unit
RE
11/16JOYY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
11/16JOYY : Baidu to Acquire JOYY's Live Streaming Business in China
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 838 M - -
Net income 2020 552 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,25x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 8 114 M 8 114 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 9 273
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart JOYY INC.
Duration : Period :
JOYY Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOYY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 114,80 $
Last Close Price 73,66 $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Ling Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ting Li Chief Operating Officer
Bing Jin Chief Financial Officer
Qin Liu Independent Director
Peter Andrew Schloss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOYY INC.39.53%8 114
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED56.82%713 653
NETFLIX, INC.48.54%212 340
PROSUS N.V.45.05%169 521
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.64.39%86 231
NASPERS LIMITED35.18%85 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ