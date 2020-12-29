Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JOYY Inc.    YY

JOYY INC.

(YY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JOYY : January 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in JOYY Investor Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

12/29/2020 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of JOYY Inc. (“JOYY” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YY) between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired JOYY securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than January 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

JOYY investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the JOYY Securities Class Litigation

JOYY, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, describes itself as a global social media platform, offering users around the world a uniquely engaging and immersive experience across various video-based content categories, such as live streaming, short-form videos and video communication. The Company was formerly known as YY, Inc. and changed its name to JOYY, Inc. on December 20, 2019.

The action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JOYY overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users were bots; (3) the Company utilized these bots to effect a round-tripping scheme that manufactured the appearance of revenues; (4) the Company overstated its cash reserves; and (5) the Company’s acquisition of Bigo was designed to benefit corporate insiders.

On November 18, 2020, Muddy Waters Capital (“Muddy Waters”) published a report entitled “YY: You Can’t Make this Stuff Up. Well…Actually You Can.” According to the report, JOYY was “a multibillion-dollar fraud” with “component businesses . . . a fraction of the size it reports, and . . . reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances [that] are predominantly fraudulent.” Citing a “year-long investigation,” Muddy Waters concluded that JOYY “is about 90% fraudulent.” Following this news, the price of JOYY’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) fell $26.53 per ADR, or 26.48%, to close at $73.66 per ADR on November 18, 2020.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit https://www.lieffcabraser.com/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about JOYY INC.
09:02aJOYY : January 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in JOYY Investor Class Action – Co..
BU
12/27JOYY : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Import..
BU
12/24JOYY : ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important Jan..
BU
12/22JOYY : January 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in JOYY Shareholder Class Action –..
BU
12/22INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
PR
12/15JOYY : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important ..
PR
12/04JOYY : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the JOYY Inc. Class..
BU
12/03MARKET CHATTER : Huawei Vows Support to Digitalization of European SMEs
MT
12/03JOYY : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against JOYY Inc.
PR
12/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 850 M - -
Net income 2020 546 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 0,56%
Capitalization 6 200 M 6 200 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 9 273
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart JOYY INC.
Duration : Period :
JOYY Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOYY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 122,97 $
Last Close Price 76,56 $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Ling Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ting Li Chief Operating Officer
Bing Jin Chief Financial Officer
Qin Liu Independent Director
Peter Andrew Schloss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOYY INC.45.03%6 200
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED38.18%637 280
NETFLIX, INC.60.44%229 345
PROSUS N.V.36.99%171 358
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.74.75%91 663
NASPERS LIMITED25.66%83 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ