    YY   US46591M1099

JOYY INC.

(YY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
29.18 USD   +3.48%
06:26aJoyy : Presentation – June 2023
PU
06/01Asian Equities Rebound in Thursday Trading
MT
05/31Telecoms, Tech Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
JOYY : Presentation – June 2023

06/07/2023 | 06:26am EDT
Company Presentation

June 2023

NASDAQ: YY

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by JOYY Inc. (the "Company") solely for information purpose. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this material, you hereby acknowledge and agree that no representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this presentation and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this document or available at the Company website https://ir.joyy.com/.

1

Company Overview

NASDAQ: YY | ir.joyy.com

Singapore | Guangzhou

2

Our Mission

"Enrich Lives Through Technology"

3

Expanding Global Presence

Europe

North America

Japan & Korea

Middle East

South Asia

SEA

LATAM

Oceania

Products available in

273mm

150+

~7,000

30+

Global Monthly Active Users1

countries and in 23 languages2

Employees Worldwide

Localized Operation Offices

Source: Company filings, Company internal data

Notes:

4

  1. Refers to the number of mobile monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company in 1Q23 from company filings.
  2. Refers to the number of countries Bigo Live currently operates in and the number of languages currently supported.

Disclaimer

JOYY Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 10:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Consensus
