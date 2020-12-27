Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JOYY Inc.    YY

JOYY INC.

(YY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JOYY : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – YY

12/27/2020 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 19, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed securities class action lawsuit commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for JOYY investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the JOYY class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1988.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JOYY dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users at any given time were bots; (3) JOYY utilized these bots to effect a roundtripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues; (4) JOYY overstated its cash reserves; (5) JOYY’s acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1988.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about JOYY INC.
09:01aJOYY : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Import..
BU
12/24JOYY : ROSEN, A RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important Jan..
BU
12/22JOYY : January 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in JOYY Shareholder Class Action –..
BU
12/22INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
PR
12/15JOYY : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important ..
PR
12/04JOYY : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the JOYY Inc. Class..
BU
12/03MARKET CHATTER : Huawei Vows Support to Digitalization of European SMEs
MT
12/03JOYY : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against JOYY Inc.
PR
12/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
12/02YY SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies JOYY Inc. Sha..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 850 M - -
Net income 2020 546 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 0,56%
Capitalization 6 264 M 6 264 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 273
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart JOYY INC.
Duration : Period :
JOYY Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOYY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 122,97 $
Last Close Price 77,35 $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Ling Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ting Li Chief Operating Officer
Bing Jin Chief Financial Officer
Qin Liu Independent Director
Peter Andrew Schloss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOYY INC.46.52%6 264
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED48.03%682 712
NETFLIX, INC.58.84%227 069
PROSUS N.V.36.99%177 414
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.77.81%93 268
NASPERS LIMITED30.60%87 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ