JOYY INC.

(YY)
JOYY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

03/21/2021 | 04:00am EDT
GUANGZHOU, China, March 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the U.S. market closes on March 25, 2021.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, March 26, 2021). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #4784747

Due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: 
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4784747

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.sg/.

The replay will be accessible through April 2, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: #4784747

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY Inc. is a leading global social media platform that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY Inc. currently operates several social platforms, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for casual games, and instant messaging platform and others. The Company has created highly engaging and vibrant user communities for users across the globe. JOYY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact:
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000
Email: IR@YY.com

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: (+1) 646 915-1611
Email: IR@YY.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
