JOYY INC.

(YY)
YY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies JOYY Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021

12/02/2020 | 11:02am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against JOYY Inc. ("JOYY" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired JOYY securities between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/yy.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) JOYY dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users at any given time were bots; (2) the Company utilized these bots to effect a roundtripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues; (3) the Company overstated its cash reserves; (4) the Company's acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/yy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in JOYY you have until January 19, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
