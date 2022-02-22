Jp : Determination of the Name for Our Childrearing Assistance Platform
02/22/2022 | 02:21am EST
February 10, 2022
Determination of the Name for Our Childrearing Assistance Platform Aiming to Balance
Childrearing Assistance with Effective Use of Resources and Environmental Conservation (SDGs)
and Its Future Deployment
JP-HOLDINGS, INC. hereby announces that we have determined the name of the childrearing assistance platform we announced on November 22, 2021 together with information on our future deployment of it.
1. Name of the childrearing assistance platform
(1)
Platform name
codomel
(2)
Concept of the
codomel is a word we have coined by combining the word for children in
platform name and logo
Japanese of "codomo" with the word for product in Latin of "merx."
We have used the colors of the five initiatives we will attempt to achieve
through this service from among the 17 SDGs: "1. No Poverty," "3. Good
Health and Well-being," "7. Affordable and Clean Energy," "10. Reduced
Inequalities" and "16. Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions." In addition, the
circular design made by people linking their hands expresses the "circle for
everyone," which we will create by connecting children, parents and local
communities through this service.
(3)
Logo
(4) Overview of the first The first services of the codomel childrearing assistance platform will be a
servicesmatching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods over the Internet focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing) mainly for the childrearing generation and a service to provide products highly needed by the childrearing generation and childrearing-related information and services.
We will also collect childrearing-related supplies and clothing donated by parents at the nursery schools operated by our group and then provide them as used goods.
We will unroll this service overseas and further expand services after the launch of this service on April 1, 2022.
2. Future Deployment
From February 1, 2022, we are currently accepting donations of childrearing-related supplies from parents in advance of the launch of this service at 19 nursery schools operated by Japan Nursery Service Inc.
We started accepting donations of childrearing-related supplies from parents at 19 nursery schools in Tokyo operated by Japan Nursery Service Inc. in our group from February 1, 2022 in advance of the start of providing used goods on codomel that we will launch on April 1, 2022.
From March 2022, we will accept user applications and set up collection boxes for items donated by parents in nursery school across Japan operated by Japan Nursery Service Inc.
We will accept user applications to join codomel in advance of the launch of the service over the Internet from March 1, 2022. Moreover, we will set up collection boxes in nursery schools across Japan operated by Japan Nursery Service Inc. in our group to accept donated items.
It will be free to register as a user. We also plan to give benefits to those who register as users in advance of the launch of this service.
Launch of this service: April 2022
We will release codomel as a childrearing assistance platform over the Internet from April 1, 2022. We will use this platform to provide childrearing-related supplies donated by parents at nursery schools operated by Japan Nursery Service Inc. in our group. At the same time, we will start a matching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing) mainly for the childrearing generation. Together with this, we will provide a variety of information relating to nursery school enrollment, enrollment preparations and childrearing by utilizing the expertise our group has accumulated in childrearing assistance.
Future business deployment of the childrearing assistance platform
In the initial phase, codomel will provide users with the childrearing-related supplies they need that have been donated by parents at nursery schools operated by Japan Nursery Service Inc. in our group. At the same time, it will provide a matching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing) mainly for the childrearing generation. We will expand cooperation with various companies and enhance service functions in the future to provide highly needed products and childrearing-related information and services for the operators of childcare facilities (e.g., nursery schools) in addition to the childrearing generation.
Furthermore, we will provide various products and services that match users over a wide range of ages until adulthood in addition to infancy and school age on this platform. This will establish it as a new pillar of business in addition to our existing business. We will actively promote business partnerships and M&As with affiliated companies to expand services. At the same time, we will also promote partnerships with overseas local companies because we are planning to advance services into southeast Asia as part of our global expansion instead of just staying in Japan.
We will expand services and build a structure for this platform in the first year. We will then proceed with the aim of achieving a transaction volume of 1.8 billion yen in the sixth year.
