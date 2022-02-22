Jp : Determination of the Name for Our Childrearing Assistance Platform

February 10, 2022

Determination of the Name for Our Childrearing Assistance Platform Aiming to Balance

Childrearing Assistance with Effective Use of Resources and Environmental Conservation (SDGs)

and Its Future Deployment

JP-HOLDINGS, INC. hereby announces that we have determined the name of the childrearing assistance platform we announced on November 22, 2021 together with information on our future deployment of it.

1. Name of the childrearing assistance platform

(1) Platform name codomel (2) Concept of the codomel is a word we have coined by combining the word for children in platform name and logo Japanese of "codomo" with the word for product in Latin of "merx." We have used the colors of the five initiatives we will attempt to achieve through this service from among the 17 SDGs: "1. No Poverty," "3. Good Health and Well-being," "7. Affordable and Clean Energy," "10. Reduced Inequalities" and "16. Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions." In addition, the circular design made by people linking their hands expresses the "circle for everyone," which we will create by connecting children, parents and local communities through this service. (3) Logo

(4) Overview of the first The first services of the codomel childrearing assistance platform will be a

servicesmatching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods over the Internet focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing) mainly for the childrearing generation and a service to provide products highly needed by the childrearing generation and childrearing-related information and services.

We will also collect childrearing-related supplies and clothing donated by parents at the nursery schools operated by our group and then provide them as used goods.

We will unroll this service overseas and further expand services after the launch of this service on April 1, 2022.

