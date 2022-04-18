Jp : Start of Provision of Service of “codomel,” Our Childrearing Assistance Platform from April 1, 2022

April 4, 2022

Company:

JP-HOLDINGS, INC.

Tohru Sakai,

Representative:

President and Representative Director

(Stock Code: 2749, Prime Market)

Kenji Zushi,

Contact:

General Manager, Public & Investor Relations Office

(Tel: +81 52 933 5419)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Start of Provision of Service of "codomel," Our Childrearing Assistance Platform Aiming to Balance Childrearing Assistance with Effective Use of Resources and Environmental Conservation (SDGs),

from April 1, 2022

JP-HOLDINGS, INC. hereby announces that, from April 1, 2022, we started the provision of service of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel," which was announced on November 22, 2021. Future outlooks are as follows.

1. Start of the provision of service of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel"

From April 1, 2022, we started the provision of service of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel." Pursuing a concept "Waste Nothing for the Future," the first service of "codomel" is to provide a matching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods over the Internet focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing), products highly needed by the childrearing generations and childrearing-related information and services.

We will also collect childrearing-related supplies and clothing donated by parents at the donation boxes set up at the nursery schools operated by our group and then provide them as used goods on "codomel."

Users will be able to use the matching service to sell and purchase used goods by registering on the official site of "codomel."

Those who have completed registration will receive 300 points as a time-limited offer. The points can be used for buying used goods on "codomel."

[Overview of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel"]

(1) Name codomel (2) URL http://codomel.com (3) Contents The first service of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel" is to provide a matching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods over the Internet focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing) mainly for the childrearing generations, products highly needed by those generations and childrearing-related information and services. We will also collect childrearing-related supplies and clothing donated by parents at the nursery schools operated by our group and then provide them as used goods. We will further expand its services and unfold this service overseas after the start of "codomel" on April 1, 2022. (4) Registration fee Free (5) Special benefit from user registration Those who have registered during the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 will receive 300 points. The points can be used for buying used goods on "codomel."

2. Acceptance of donations at our group's nursery schools

On February 1, 2022, we set up the donation boxes at 19 nursery schools in Tokyo operated by Japan

Nursery Service Inc. in our group. After March 1, 2022, we increased the number of nursery schools to 195 all across Japan and started to accept donations of childrearing-related supplies from parents.

This approach is based on multifarious opinions from parents as some parents hope that what are no longer necessary for them yet still usable are used by someone else while other parents hope to get high-quality childrearing-related supplies effortlessly at a low price even during busy days because clothes and toys are full of precious memories carved while children grow and thus parents cannot let go of such items easily.

These efforts will not be limited to the nursery schools in our group. We are already linking up with communities and various companies such as by having the business partners of our group establish donation boxes. We will continue to promote the realization of the SDGs through childrearing support in the future.

3. Future business expansion of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel"

In the startup phase, we provide childrearing-related supplies donated by parents at nursery schools operated by our group to users in need of such items, and a matching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing) mainly for the childrearing generations on "codomel."

In the second phase, we will expand cooperation with various companies and service functions. We will then develop a B-to-C business to provide products and various services to the childrearing generations.

Moreover, we will develop a B-to-B business to provide various services related to childrearing, childrearing-related programs and goods, and placement and dispatch of specialist personnel to the operators of childcare facilities in addition to the childrearing generations. Specifically, we will link up with suppliers to provide childcare equipment to childcare-related facilities registered with "codomel." At the same time, we will provide on-demand streaming of 300 professional training sessions a year given by our company and dispatch and placement services of specialist personnel on "codomel."

In the third phase, in order to enrich the services and programs, we will proactively proceed with business alliances and M&As with related companies, and expand our business not only in Japan, but globally to include Southeast Asia and endeavor to enlist cooperation from local companies.

We will establish "codomel" as a new pillar of our business in addition to the existing businesses in our group. We will achieve this by providing various products and services that match the needs of users over a wide range of ages until adulthood in addition to infancy and school age.

We will expand services and build systems in the first year of this "codomel" platform. We will then proceed with the aim of realizing a transaction volume of 1,800 million yen in the sixth year.

[Overview of the development of our childrearing assistance platform]

Matching site that handles the products necessary for childrearing (new goods, secondhand goods, used goods and services)

Link to new business and product development from C-to-C, B-to-C, B-to-B and overseas provision/matching