Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Jp-Holdings,Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2749   JP3386190007

JP-HOLDINGS,INC.

(2749)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/18 01:56:00 am EDT
213.00 JPY   -0.93%
01:24aJP : Start of Provision of Service of “codomel,” Our Childrearing Assistance Platform from April 1, 2022
PU
03/30JP-HOLDINGS,INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28JP : Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidated)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jp : Start of Provision of Service of “codomel,” Our Childrearing Assistance Platform from April 1, 2022

04/18/2022 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 4, 2022

Company:

JP-HOLDINGS, INC.

Tohru Sakai,

Representative:

President and Representative Director

(Stock Code: 2749, Prime Market)

Kenji Zushi,

Contact:

General Manager, Public & Investor Relations Office

(Tel: +81 52 933 5419)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Start of Provision of Service of "codomel," Our Childrearing Assistance Platform Aiming to Balance Childrearing Assistance with Effective Use of Resources and Environmental Conservation (SDGs),

from April 1, 2022

JP-HOLDINGS, INC. hereby announces that, from April 1, 2022, we started the provision of service of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel," which was announced on November 22, 2021. Future outlooks are as follows.

1. Start of the provision of service of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel"

From April 1, 2022, we started the provision of service of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel." Pursuing a concept "Waste Nothing for the Future," the first service of "codomel" is to provide a matching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods over the Internet focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing), products highly needed by the childrearing generations and childrearing-related information and services.

We will also collect childrearing-related supplies and clothing donated by parents at the donation boxes set up at the nursery schools operated by our group and then provide them as used goods on "codomel."

Users will be able to use the matching service to sell and purchase used goods by registering on the official site of "codomel."

Those who have completed registration will receive 300 points as a time-limited offer. The points can be used for buying used goods on "codomel."

[Overview of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel"]

(1) Name

codomel

(2) URL

http://codomel.com

(3) Contents

The first service of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel" is to provide a matching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods over the Internet focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing) mainly for the childrearing generations, products highly needed by those generations and childrearing-related information and services. We will also collect childrearing-related supplies and clothing donated by parents at the nursery schools operated by our group and then provide them as used goods.

We will further expand its services and unfold this service overseas after the start of "codomel" on April 1, 2022.

(4) Registration fee

Free

(5) Special benefit from user registration

Those who have registered during the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 will receive 300 points. The points can be used for buying used goods on "codomel."

2. Acceptance of donations at our group's nursery schools

On February 1, 2022, we set up the donation boxes at 19 nursery schools in Tokyo operated by Japan

Nursery Service Inc. in our group. After March 1, 2022, we increased the number of nursery schools to 195 all across Japan and started to accept donations of childrearing-related supplies from parents.

This approach is based on multifarious opinions from parents as some parents hope that what are no longer necessary for them yet still usable are used by someone else while other parents hope to get high-quality childrearing-related supplies effortlessly at a low price even during busy days because clothes and toys are full of precious memories carved while children grow and thus parents cannot let go of such items easily.

These efforts will not be limited to the nursery schools in our group. We are already linking up with communities and various companies such as by having the business partners of our group establish donation boxes. We will continue to promote the realization of the SDGs through childrearing support in the future.

3. Future business expansion of our childrearing assistance platform "codomel"

In the startup phase, we provide childrearing-related supplies donated by parents at nursery schools operated by our group to users in need of such items, and a matching service in which users can individually sell and purchase used goods focused on childrearing-related supplies (e.g., baby supplies and clothing) mainly for the childrearing generations on "codomel."

In the second phase, we will expand cooperation with various companies and service functions. We will then develop a B-to-C business to provide products and various services to the childrearing generations.

Moreover, we will develop a B-to-B business to provide various services related to childrearing, childrearing-related programs and goods, and placement and dispatch of specialist personnel to the operators of childcare facilities in addition to the childrearing generations. Specifically, we will link up with suppliers to provide childcare equipment to childcare-related facilities registered with "codomel." At the same time, we will provide on-demand streaming of 300 professional training sessions a year given by our company and dispatch and placement services of specialist personnel on "codomel."

In the third phase, in order to enrich the services and programs, we will proactively proceed with business alliances and M&As with related companies, and expand our business not only in Japan, but globally to include Southeast Asia and endeavor to enlist cooperation from local companies.

We will establish "codomel" as a new pillar of our business in addition to the existing businesses in our group. We will achieve this by providing various products and services that match the needs of users over a wide range of ages until adulthood in addition to infancy and school age.

We will expand services and build systems in the first year of this "codomel" platform. We will then proceed with the aim of realizing a transaction volume of 1,800 million yen in the sixth year.

[Overview of the development of our childrearing assistance platform]

Matching site that handles the products necessary for childrearing (new goods, secondhand goods, used goods and services)

Link to new business and product development from C-to-C, B-to-C, B-to-B and overseas provision/matching

Disclaimer

JP-Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JP-HOLDINGS,INC.
01:24aJP : Start of Provision of Service of “codomel,” Our Childrearing Assistance P..
PU
03/30JP-HOLDINGS,INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28JP : Summary of Business Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidat..
PU
02/28Jp-Holdings,Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
02/28Jp-Holdings,Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
02/22JP : Determination of the Name for Our Childrearing Assistance Platform
PU
01/20JP-Holdings to Relocate to Planned Prime Market Section in April
MT
01/19JP : Announcement of Transition to “Prime Market” in New Market Segment
PU
2021JP : Presentation Material of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year ending ..
PU
2021JP : Notice Concerning the Upward Revision to Full-year Business Forecasts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32 911 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2021 537 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net Debt 2021 2 592 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 18 806 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 916
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart JP-HOLDINGS,INC.
Duration : Period :
Jp-Holdings,Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP-HOLDINGS,INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kazuhiro Ogita Manager-Fukuoka Sales
Mika Matsumiya Manager-Administration
Ichiya Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Takaharu Matsumura Independent Outside Director
Koichiro Furukawa Manager-Hiroshima Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JP-HOLDINGS,INC.-12.60%149
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.5.18%7 849
G8 EDUCATION LIMITED-4.05%668
POPPINS CORPORATION-31.77%154
EVOLVE EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED-9.88%79
MAYFIELD CHILDCARE LIMITED16.88%63