Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. JP Nelson Holdings (Cayman)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8418   KYG520981039

JP NELSON HOLDINGS (CAYMAN)

(8418)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JP Nelson Cayman : Announcement of the convention of regular meeting of shareholders resolved by the board of directors of the Company

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: JP Nelson Holdings
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 16:17:16
Subject 
 Announcement of the convention of regular
meeting of shareholders resolved by the board of
directors of the Company
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/28
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/30
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
1F Wish Banquet Room, Cosmos Hotel Taipei
(No. 43, Sec., 1, Zhongxiao W. Rd., Taipei City)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
 visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders
meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1)2021 Business Report
(2)Audit Report from Audit Committee
(3)Report on amendment to partial provisions of "Ethical Corporate
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1)2021 business report and consolidated financial statements
(2)2021 make-up losses and capital appropriation
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
(1)Release of restriction on non-competition of new directors
of the Company
(2)Amendment to partial provisions of "Articles of Association"
of the Company
(3)Amendment to partial provisions of "Management Rules of
Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:
Election of directors of the fifth term of the Company
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/05/02
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/30
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

JP Nelson Holdings published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JP NELSON HOLDINGS (CAYMAN)
04:41aJP NELSON CAYMAN : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors not to distrib..
PU
04:31aJP NELSON CAYMAN : Announcement of the convention of regular meeting of shareholders resol..
PU
04:31aJP NELSON CAYMAN : The Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been approved..
PU
2021JP Nelson Holdings Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Jp Nelson Holdings Cayman Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2021Jp Nelson Holdings Cayman Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
2021Jp Nelson Holdings Cayman Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2020Jp Nelson Holdings Cayman Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2020Jp Nelson Holdings Cayman Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2020Jp Nelson Holdings Pte Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 469 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net income 2020 -132 M -4,59 M -4,59 M
Net Debt 2020 1 483 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 870 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart JP NELSON HOLDINGS (CAYMAN)
Duration : Period :
JP Nelson Holdings (Cayman) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eng-Koo Lim Chairman & General Manager
Ming Jen Kuo Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Beng Tin Low Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Cheng Chen Independent Director
Chin Feng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JP NELSON HOLDINGS (CAYMAN)7.77%30
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-13.50%30 045
UNITED RENTALS9.44%26 254
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-17.09%12 998
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-2.86%8 857
AIR LEASE CORPORATION1.06%5 107