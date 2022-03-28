JP Nelson Cayman : Announcement of the convention of regular meeting of shareholders resolved by the board of directors of the Company
03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Provided by: JP Nelson Holdings
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
16:17:16
Subject
Announcement of the convention of regular
meeting of shareholders resolved by the board of
directors of the Company
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/28
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/30
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
1F Wish Banquet Room, Cosmos Hotel Taipei
(No. 43, Sec., 1, Zhongxiao W. Rd., Taipei City)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders
meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1)2021 Business Report
(2)Audit Report from Audit Committee
(3)Report on amendment to partial provisions of "Ethical Corporate
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1)2021 business report and consolidated financial statements
(2)2021 make-up losses and capital appropriation
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
(1)Release of restriction on non-competition of new directors
of the Company
(2)Amendment to partial provisions of "Articles of Association"
of the Company
(3)Amendment to partial provisions of "Management Rules of
Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:
Election of directors of the fifth term of the Company
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/05/02
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/30
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
JP Nelson Holdings published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.