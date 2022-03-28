JP Nelson Cayman : Announcement of the convention of regular meeting of shareholders resolved by the board of directors of the Company

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/28 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/30 3.General shareholders' meeting location: 1F Wish Banquet Room, Cosmos Hotel Taipei (No. 43, Sec., 1, Zhongxiao W. Rd., Taipei City) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1)2021 Business Report (2)Audit Report from Audit Committee (3)Report on amendment to partial provisions of "Ethical Corporate 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1)2021 business report and consolidated financial statements (2)2021 make-up losses and capital appropriation 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (1)Release of restriction on non-competition of new directors of the Company (2)Amendment to partial provisions of "Articles of Association" of the Company (3)Amendment to partial provisions of "Management Rules of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters: Election of directors of the fifth term of the Company 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/05/02 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/30 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.