JP Nelson Cayman : The Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.
03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: JP Nelson Holdings
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
16:16:48
Subject
The Company's 2021 consolidated financial
statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/03/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/28
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,545,760
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):120,590
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(87,290)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(174,770)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(163,111)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(154,222)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(1.97)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,802,034
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,932,505
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):837,082
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
JP Nelson Holdings published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.