JP Nelson Cayman : The Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/03/28 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/28 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,545,760 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):120,590 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(87,290) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(174,770) 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(163,111) 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(154,222) 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):(1.97) 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,802,034 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):1,932,505 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):837,082 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.