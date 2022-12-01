Advanced search
    JPEL   GG00BMFD2F62

JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LIMITED

(JPEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
1.200 USD   -.--%
01:35aJ.P. Morgan private bank invests in two Swiss fintechs
RE
09/23JPEL Private Equity Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/17JPEL Private Equity Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
J.P. Morgan private bank invests in two Swiss fintechs

12/01/2022 | 01:35am EST
The J.P. Morgan logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

ZURICH (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Private Bank has invested in two Swiss fintech companies that specialise in software that helps advisers customise portfolios for wealthy clients in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, it said on Thursday.

It gave no financial details of what it called a "strategic" investment in Edge Laboratories SA and Evooq SA (Evooq), which were already partners.

Their software focuses on analysing risk, building and optimising portfolios, and offering advisory platforms.

"With this investment, Edgelab and Evooq gain capital at a critical stage of growth for the companies that will help increase resources needed to deliver core portfolio products and initiatives," Edgelab and Evooq Chief Executive and founder Cedric Ullmo said in a statement.

Edgelab and Evooq, which together employ 285 staff, work for large banks, wealth managers and pension funds.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank, which manages around $1.8 trillion, has since 2021 bought fintech companies OpenInvest and Global Shares and invested in data groups Kraft Analytics Group and MioTech.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -12,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 36,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Leslie Hurst Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Paul Spencer Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Lionel Dalwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPEL PRIVATE EQUITY LIMITED-20.79%36
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.27%10 002
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-5.16%5 529
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.13%3 935
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.32%3 900
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.57%3 429