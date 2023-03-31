Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAM   GB00BKZGVH64

JPMORGAN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(JAM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:50:35 2023-03-31 am EDT
702.31 GBX   +0.33%
06:54aJPMorgan American Investment Trust raises payout despite NAV fall
AN
03:02aJPMorgan American Investment Trust Swings to Loss in FY22
MT
2022JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc Appoints Pui Kei Yuen as A Non-Executive Director, with Effect from January 1, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JPMorgan American Investment Trust raises payout despite NAV fall

03/31/2023 | 06:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC reported a lower net asset value for 2022, citing interest rate increases and high inflation, while anticipating an end to rising interest rates.

The fund is managed by JP Morgan Asset Management and is an active investor in "the core US stock market".

JPMorgan American said net asset value per share at December 31 declined 11% to 690.3 pence from 771.9p a year ago. NAV total return was negative 8.7%, underperforming against its benchmark, the S&P 500, which contracted by 8.0%.

The company declared a final dividend of 4.75p per share, up from 4.50p a year ago. This brings the total 2022 dividend to 7.25p, up 3.6% from 7.0p for 2021.

Looking ahead, JPMorgan American anticipates an end to rising interest rates. Chair Kevin Carter says: "There is also mounting evidence that US inflation has peaked and is now on a downward trend. Together these suggest that the worst effect on the US stock market of these twin concerns has likely passed. This does not eliminate the risk of further volatility in the market as concerns about the lagged effects on company earnings come into investors' focus.

"The end of the era of low-cost money that has obtained until recently, dating from the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 was bound to have many consequences. The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and stresses in other regional US banks is one such, and the US Federal Reserve will now need to have a heightened focus on financial stability as it pursues its inflation fight."

JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares were 0.3% higher at 702.33 pence each in London around midday Friday.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 339 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2021 329 M 407 M 407 M
Net Debt 2021 72,5 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,57x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 597 M 1 597 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart JPMORGAN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kevin James Carter Chairman
Alan Stanley Collins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nadia Manzoor Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Edwin Talbut Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Binyon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC2.19%1 597
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC2.57%4 471
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-7.29%330
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP13.96%49
