JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC - invests in Asia-Pacific equities - Director Dean Buckley buys 25,000 shares at GBP3.01, worth GBP75,263, on Friday. Now has 35,000 shares.

Current stock price: 297.00 pence

12-month change: down 33%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

