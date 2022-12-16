Advanced search
    JAI   GB0001320778

JPMORGAN ASIA GROWTH & INCOME PLC

(JAI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03 2022-12-16 am EST
353.00 GBX   +0.57%
12/08SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: On The Beach off as founder heads to beach
AN
12/02JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
11/16UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
JPMorgan Asia G&I NAV down, prospects "strong" despite near-term gloom

12/16/2022 | 04:56am EST
(Alliance News) - JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC on Friday said net asset value was down but it remained optimistic that prospects were strong in Asian markets despite near-term gloom.

The Asia-focused investment trust said net asset value per share on September 30 was 370.60 pence, down 20% from 460.70p a year earlier. NAV total return in the financial year that ended September 30 was negative 16%, underperforming its comparator benchmark MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index total return of negative 14%.

Shares in JPMorgan Asia G&I were up 3.1% to 361.80p in London on Friday morning.

Pretax net loss in its financial year 2022 to September 30 was GBP70.6 million, swinging from a GBP54.1 million profit a year earlier.

Chair Bronwyn Curtis said rising price pressures and mounting fears of recession weighed on Asian financial market sentiment during the financial year, alongside rising interest rates across the world.

"Although the inflation picture has been more mixed across Asia than in the west, the region's equity markets experienced the same downward pressures as their western counterparts. As elsewhere, growth stocks, such as those in the technology and media sectors, were worse hit, especially in China," said Curtis.

JPMorgan Asia G&I said it remained optimistic in outlook, claiming long-term prospects in Asia to remain bright despite the near-term gloom.

"With share price valuations now at historical lows in many regional markets, we share the investment managers' excitement about the many opportunities now available to purchase interesting, world-class companies in various sectors across Asia, at particularly attractive prices. Such acquisitions will leave the company even better positioned to capitalise on Asia's long-term growth story, to the continued benefit of patient shareholders willing to tolerate bouts of market turbulence," Curtis added.

It declared a total dividend for the financial year of 16.50p, down 15% from 19.30p.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN ASIA GROWTH & INCOME PLC 1.17% 355.094 Delayed Quote.-22.09%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -1.45% 625.991 Real-time Quote.-20.40%
Financials ()
Sales 2021 57,8 M - -
Net income 2021 53,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 333 M 407 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN ASIA GROWTH & INCOME PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,51
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Dean Robert Buckley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Geoffrey Moon Independent Non-Executive Director
June Aitken Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Richard Vernon Stagg Independent Non-Executive Director
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Non-Executive Director
