Multi-city event returns for 2023 to empower Black community with financial insights on homeownership, entrepreneurship and investing Oakland (8/12) headlined by Stephen Curry and Ian Dunlap Chicago (8/26) to be headlined by Kevin Hart Presented by JPMorgan Chase, the tour will also visit New York City and Miami later this year

JPMorgan Chase is excited to announce the return of its Advancing Black Wealth Tour. The multi-city event series, now in its second year, delivers financial health education, home-buying and real estate workshops, wealth building seminars and other vital financial insights to Black communities nationwide.

The tour will stop in four cities across the country in 2023. The first two stops will take place in Oakland, CA on Saturday August 12, and Chicago, IL on Saturday August 26. Each stop will feature prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and talent.

Oakland will feature Stephen Curry, four-time NBA Champion and venture capitalist, and Ian Dunlap, Master Stock Investor and influencer. Chicago will feature Kevin Hart, Hollywood entertainer and entrepreneur.

“We’re so excited to be back on the road and deliver financial information and insights to communities across the country,” said Justin Grant, Executive Director of Community Development for Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase. "The Advancing Black Wealth tour’s purpose is to empower everyday people and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and tools needed to build and sustain wealth."

The tour will conclude later this year in New York City on November 4 and Miami on December 9 where additional influencers will be named at a later date.

Events will be free to attend with registration. Attendees will have access to personalized consultations, interactive activations, and networking opportunities. Each event will be an inclusive atmosphere designed to help build and grow wealth regardless of participants age, background and income level.

About JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $313 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Founded in 2019, JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways is committed to strengthening the economic foundation of Black communities. Advancing Black Pathways is committed improving financial health for Black communities worldwide. For information about Advancing Black Pathways visit www.jpmorganchase.com/ABP.

