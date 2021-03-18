Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
BOJ seen phasing out guidelines on ETF buying, retain band on yield moves - Reuters poll

03/18/2021 | 12:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will scrap either or both of the numerical guidelines set for its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) this week to make its stimulus programme more sustainable, a Reuters poll found.

A majority of economists surveyed also said the BOJ would retain the current implicit 40-basis-point band at which it allows 10-year bond yields to move around its 0% target.

The poll comes ahead of the BOJ's two-day rate review ending on Friday, where the central bank will unveil measures to make its yield curve control (YCC) policy and asset-buying schemes more effective and sustainable.

The BOJ currently sets two guidelines for its ETF buying, which is to buy at an annual pace of roughly 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) but up to 12 trillion yen.

Critics argue the numerical guidelines prevents the BOJ from buying ETFs flexibly, such as slowing purchases significantly when stock prices are booming.

In a March 2-16 poll, 12 of 36 analysts surveyed said they expected the BOJ to remove the 6-trillion-yen guideline.

Another seven said the BOJ would remove the 12-trillion-yen ceiling, while nine said the central bank would take out both guidelines.

"We expect the BOJ to clarify its stance that it will buy ETFs only when necessary to reduce risk premia," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Research Institute.

At Friday's review, the BOJ will also discuss whether to allow 10-year yields to deviate more from its 0% target to breathe life back to a market made dormant by its dominance.

BOJ officials have given mixed signals on whether they could widen the 40-basis-point tolerance band set around the target.

When asked what level the BOJ would allow 10-year yields to rise to, 23 of 36 analysts chose 0.2%, six said 0.25% and seven replied 0.3% or higher.

"The BOJ likely won't change the implicit band but allow yields to fluctuate more within the target range," said Hiroshi Ugai, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan.

Global recovery hopes pushed up yields across the world including in Japan where the benchmark 10-year yield briefly rose to 0.175% last month - the highest since 2016.

Despite BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's repeated assurances the Bank would ramp up stimulus if needed to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, over 70% of analysts polled expected the Bank's next move to be a withdrawal of stimulus.

The poll also found the economy would grow 3.8% next fiscal year, beginning in April, and 2.0% in fiscal 2022 after an expected 4.9% contraction this fiscal year.

Japan's economy has rebounded from last year's historical slump caused by the pandemic, though new COVID-19 curbs imposed since January have weighed on consumption.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, will rise 0.4% next fiscal year and 0.5% in fiscal 2022, after a projected 0.4% fall this fiscal year, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Polling by Sujith Pai and Md. Manzer Hussain; Editing by Leika Kihara and Lincoln Feast.)

By Kaori Kaneko


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 32 184 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 468 B 468 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 255 351
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 151,26 $
Last Close Price 155,09 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.21%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.50%205 422
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY32.01%164 124
