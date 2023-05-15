Advanced search
Bridgewater dumps bank stocks amid turmoil in first quarter -filings
RE
10:47aPivot Energy Secures $203 Million Financing for Solar Projects in the US
AQ
10:13aSportradar to participate in upcoming conferences
AQ
Bridgewater dumps bank stocks amid turmoil in first quarter -filings

05/15/2023 | 02:16pm EDT
A woman walks past Wells Fargo bank in New York City

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds, sold off U.S. bank stocks in the first quarter as the industry was roiled by the collapse of three lenders, according to regulatory filings.

The firm, founded by billionaire Ray Dalio, cut its holdings to zero in five U.S. banking giants: JPMorgan & Co, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

It also roughly halved its exposure to Citigroup Inc, the filings showed.

The positions were revealed in quarterly securities filings known as 13-fs. While backward looking, these snapshots show what funds owned on the last day of the quarter and are one of the few ways that hedge funds and other institutional investors have to declare their positions. They may not reflect current holdings.

Global hedge funds cut their exposure to U.S. banking stocks to a near 10-year low in March and fled lending-sensitive shares amid turmoil in the industry following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Bridgewater did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The firm also slashed its positions in smaller banks such as Bank of Hawaii Corp, Pacwest Bancorp, PNC Financial Services Group, Citizens Financial Group and Capital One Financial Corp.

At the end of December, Bridgewater's biggest stake in banks was Bank of America, valued at $106.2 billion, followed by $92.8 million in JPMorgan.

Bridgewater was also bearish on European banks in March, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sparked contagion fears across global banks, a Reuters report showed. Following SVB, Signature Bank was also placed into receivership in March, while JPMorgan bought First Republic Bank's assets earlier this month.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.10% 27.645 Delayed Quote.-18.21%
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION 3.35% 34.695 Delayed Quote.-56.73%
BANK OZK 4.23% 33 Delayed Quote.-20.97%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 2.68% 88.66 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.46% 46.11 Delayed Quote.0.49%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 3.04% 25.5507 Delayed Quote.-37.01%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.67% 134.89 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.74% 82.99 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
PACWEST BANCORP 7.80% 4.915 Delayed Quote.-80.17%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. 1.68% 113.36 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.72% 321.705 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.65% 38.86 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 149 B - -
Net income 2023 42 239 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,36x
Yield 2023 3,07%
Capitalization 392 B 392 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 296 877
Free-Float 70,7%
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 134,10 $
Average target price 159,94 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC16.29%147 608
