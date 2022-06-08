Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:13 2022-06-08 am EDT
130.08 USD   +0.01%
09:04aBunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Open Applications for 2022-2023 CEOcircle Program, Expand Eligibility
BU
01:21aFemale entrepreneurs face greater threat of equity dilution than men
AQ
06/06NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Open Applications for 2022-2023 CEOcircle Program, Expand Eligibility

06/08/2022 | 09:04am EDT
13-month program will accept 80 military-connected businesses with revenue of $1 million and above

Today, Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking announced that applications are now open for the 2022-2023 CEOcircle program for military-connected companies.

The 13-month program, which kicks off in November, provides executives with opportunities to advance their businesses through quarterly in-person sessions, monthly peer-to-peer networking meetings and a ten-week mentorship program with JPMorgan Chase.

“Veteran-owned businesses employ more than four million workers across the country. We’re excited to accelerate their success by helping them access essential financial coaching and the strong networks they need to take their businesses to the next level,” said Terry Hill, Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking and former U.S. Army Captain. “Building on the success of last year’s program, we’re excited to continue to support military-connected businesses as they meet today’s demands, prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities and create impact that will last for generations.”

Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase are also expanding eligibility requirements and doubling the program’s capacity to further the goal of empowering military-connected businesses. Businesses with annual revenues of $1 million+ are now invited to apply for one of the 80 spots available in this year’s cohort.

Eligible businesses must:

  • Be led by a military veteran and/or military spouse (CEO, senior executive and/or controlling shareholder)
  • Have achieved an annual revenue of $1+ million or raised $5 million in capital
  • Show high growth potential via market size, industry, market saturation and significant traction

"JPMorgan Chase is a significant partner and we are beyond grateful for their alignment in our mission," said Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. "Veterans and military spouses are a minority at this level of business leadership, but their impact is immense. That's why it is so important to bring them together to learn, grow, and lean on one another as they have shared experiences from the military and building companies. We look forward to working with this new round of business leaders and JPMorgan Chase."

Last year, Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase worked with 41 businesses with 2021 projected annual revenue ranging from $1.5 to $105 million. The businesses, which averaged $13.9 million in annual revenue, represented a diverse array of industries including healthcare, marketing, data and information technology, staffing and recruitment, and restaurants.

The free application is open now through August 3. To learn more and apply to the program, please visit https://bunkerlabs.org/ceo-circle/.

About Bunker Labs

Bunker Labs is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission of ensuring that the military- connected community has the network, tools, and opportunities they need to start successful ventures. We accomplish our mission by inspiring members of the military community to see their entrepreneurial potential. We equip our program participants with practical tools, insights, experts, and resources to accelerate their success, and we connect entrepreneurs with a robust community and diverse, relevant networks.

About JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $4.0 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking, advisory services and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial


© Business Wire 2022
