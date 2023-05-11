Chase Announces the First Domestic Opening of Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Boston Logan International Airport

JPMorgan Chase & Co. continues to expand its experiential offerings by enhancing Sapphire Reserve cardmembers’ travel journeys with additional airport lounge locations to open in New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and San Diego

Next Tuesday, May 16, Chase will officially open the doors of the first domestic Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Boston Logan International Airport. The Sapphire Lounge by The Club in Boston highlights the history and identity of Boston while bringing the vibrancy of the Sapphire Reserve customer to life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005275/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring a locally inspired dining experience that includes menu items from acclaimed Boston chef Douglass Williams (of Boston’s MIDA and APIZZA), a signature taproom offering local craft beer, and coffee from Beverly, Massachusetts Atomic Coffee Roasters, at the Sapphire lounge travelers are encouraged to refuel before takeoff while enjoying spaces designed to highlight and celebrate Boston culture. In addition to the local culinary touches, the space is highlighted by its centerpiece bar featuring wine and cocktails, as well as made-to-order and ready-to-eat food options, which will be available for travelers at any time of day.

The 11,640 square foot lounge provides distinct areas for recharging, including two wellness rooms that feature anti-gravity massage chairs and guided meditations from Master Well-Being Educator & Healer, Devi Brown, a private nursing suite, two dual-head shower rooms, and all-gender restrooms stocked with Apotheke products.

The beautifully designed space, which offers direct views of the Boston Logan airfield and the iconic Boston Harbor, is accented by artwork, including work from Boston-based artist Silvia López Chavez and hand-selected pieces from the JPMorgan Chase & Co. private art collection, including work from emerging artists like Cig Harvey, Pelle Cass, Gohar Dashti and Daniel Gordon.

“Chase Sapphire is leading the charge when it comes to creating one-of-a-kind opportunities for its travelers and our new lounge in Boston paves the way for Sapphire’s benefits to enhance our cardmembers’ airport experience,” said Dana Pouwels, Managing Director, Sapphire Lounge General Manager and Head of Chase Sapphire Partnerships. “Sapphire Reserve cardmembers are travelers by nature, so we’re upgrading their travel journey with elevated airport lounges that unlock new dining, wellness and cultural experiences.”

Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club transforms the airport lounge experience, with each space uniquely curated to create a multi-faceted setting tailored to each destination. Following the 2022 Sapphire Lounge opening in Hong Kong, Chase looks forward to welcoming more Reserve cardmembers traveling in the U.S. over time with lounges in the pipeline to be located at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and San Diego International Airport.

“Our Sapphire Lounges are part of our commitment to elevate the travel journey for Chase cardmembers,” said Allison Beer, CEO of Card Services and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Our goal for Chase Travel is to mirror our investment in high-tech travel platforms with the high-touch experience that you see in our Sapphire lounges today.”

With a focus on providing the ultimate travel experience, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has recently acquired luxury travel agency FROSCH, scalable technology platform cxLoyalty and restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, to provide its customers with a complete travel experience from takeoff to touchdown.

The Boston Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, located in the Terminal B to C Connector, between gates B40 and B39, will be open starting at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 16, and will be available to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers with a Priority Pass membership, along with up to two free guests. Daily hours for the Boston location are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will also continue to enjoy Priority Pass Select membership access, enabling them access to a global network of 1,300+ lounges.

Priority Pass members without a Sapphire Reserve card will be able to enter a Sapphire Lounge by The Club location one time at no cost per calendar year and will be charged an entry fee upon each subsequent visit to any location within the Sapphire Lounge by The Club network.

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club locations are brought to life in collaboration with Airport Dimensions, the industry experts in global airport lounges and experiences. To learn more about the new Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, you can visit chase.com/sapphireairportlounge.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and 5.7 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005275/en/