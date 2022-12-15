Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-12-15 am EST
130.77 USD   -1.98%
10:01aChase Freedom® Announces Q1 2023 Quarterly Categories – Grocery Stores, Fitness Club & Gym Memberships and Target
BU
07:47aRisk Management Provider Acin Raises $24 Million in Funding from JPMorgan, Citigroup, Others
MT
06:26aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 15, 2022
MS
Chase Freedom® Announces Q1 2023 Quarterly Categories – Grocery Stores, Fitness Club & Gym Memberships and Target

12/15/2022 | 10:01am EST
Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can make the most of their New Year’s resolutions while earning cash back when they activate their Q1 2023 categories

Today, Chase Freedom announced the first rotating quarterly categories of 2023 for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: grocery stores (excluding Walmart), fitness club & gym memberships and Target. A new year can mean setting new resolutions for prioritizing self-care – like exercising, or financial health. With the Chase Freedom Q1 categories, cardmembers can do all three while also earning 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from January 1 through March 31, 2023.

“To help cardmembers kickstart 2023 on the right foot, we are excited to introduce Target as a new category this quarter, while bringing back popular favorites like grocery stores and fitness club and gym memberships,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom.

Starting January 1 through March 31, 2023, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

  • Grocery Stores: This category gives consumers the opportunity to earn cash back while cooking and dining at home.
  • Fitness Club and Gym Memberships: For those who’ve set a fitness goal for the new year, earning cash back on fitness club and gym memberships can help cardmembers make healthy choices for themselves and their wallets.
  • Target: A new quarterly category for Chase Freedom, Target offers the opportunity to save on everything from clothing to home goods, electronics, toys, and more. Qualifying grocery store purchases made at Target will only earn a total of 5%.

New cardmembers approved for a Chase Freedom Unlimited or Freedom Flex credit card can also earn up to $800 in cashback: $200 after spending $500 on purchases during the first 3 months from account opening, plus up to $600 by earning 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year! 1

In addition to the rotating quarterly categories and new cardmember offers, Freedom Flex cardmembers also earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Freedom Flex cardmembers also receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Boxed, Shoprunner, and more, in addition to Priceless Experiences.

For more information on participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s first quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/Freedom or Chase.com/FreedomFlex beginning January 1, 2023.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

1 Grocery store purchases that qualify for both this 5% new cardmember bonus and quarterly 5% cash back will earn a total of 9%


© Business Wire 2022
