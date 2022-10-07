Chase Ink Business Premier® Credit Card Launches in Digital & Retail Channels with the Most Cash Back in Market for All Large Purchases1

Chase’s first Pay in Full business credit card offers endless earning opportunities with an unlimited 2.5% cash back bonus on every purchase over $5,000 and unlimited 2% cash back on all other purchases

Today, Chase announced the Chase Ink Business Premier credit card is now available through digital and retail channels to all eligible business customers2. Offering rich rewards and premium benefits, Chase Ink Business Premier is the only 2% cash back credit card available in market with an unlimited 2.5% large purchase bonus on all expenditures over $5,000. For business owners with significant spending, that means more cash back that can be reinvested into their business for it to grow and scale.

The Chase Ink Business Premier credit card was unveiled to select customers in December 2021. Uniquely designed to meet the needs of businesses with higher spend, the card’s premium rewards, greater spend potential, and built-in flexibility have been key differentiators for early cardholders. Business owners have emphasized the noteworthy benefits of using the card for larger unexpected purchases, including to scale their inventory.

“Business owners work hard, and we want their business credit card to work just as hard for them. This card helps owners to grow their business while also being rewarded along the way,” said Jenny Shum, General Manager of Chase Ink. “Over the last year, our business customers have affirmed that the card’s rich rewards, increased purchasing power and payment flexibility have been instrumental in allowing them to scale their businesses. We’re excited to see all the ways they will use the Chase Ink Business Premier credit card to reinvest in their businesses and build something bigger than they ever imagined.”

As the brand’s first Pay in Full business credit card, Chase Ink Business Premier is built for business owners who prefer to pay off their balance each month. However, for those customers needing more flexibility, Premier’s built-in Flex for Business feature gives cardholders the ability to pay for eligible purchases over time with interest.

Chase Ink Business Premier is an embedded metal card with an annual fee of $195, which is easily offset by the card’s lucrative reward offers. New cardmembers are eligible to earn $1,000 cash back on $10,000 in business purchases in the first three months of account opening.

Additional Chase Ink Business Premier benefits include:

Turning all business expenses into rewards. Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase.

Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase. Larger rewards for larger purchases. Unlimited 2.5% total cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more.

Unlimited 2.5% total cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more. Making business travel more rewarding. Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Add employee credit cards with confidence. Monitor spending on employee credit cards for no additional cost with digital tools like purchase alerts, spending limits and reporting.

Monitor spending on employee credit cards for no additional cost with digital tools like purchase alerts, spending limits and reporting. Premium benefits and protections. Fraud and zero liability protection, and cell phone protection up to $1,000 per claim, with a maximum of 3X per year.

Given the card’s rich rewards earn potential, with 2% cash back and 2.5% large purchase bonus, Chase Ink Business Premier cardmembers will not be able to move their Ultimate Rewards points to other Chase cards or transfer to Chase Travel Partners.

Chase Ink Business Premier rounds out the Chase Ink portfolio with premium card benefits designed for larger-sized businesses and their unique spending needs. Chase Ink’s full suite of products also includes Chase Ink Business Preferred®, Chase Ink Business Cash®, and Chase Ink Business Unlimited®. Each is uniquely designed to maximize benefits for specific business owner needs.

Visit Chase.com/InkBusinessPremier or any of Chase’s 4,700 branches nationwide to apply for the Chase Ink Business Premier credit card.

1For any purchases over $5,000

2Eligibility is determined on an individual basis through the credit application process

