    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/19 09:42:55 am
149.735 USD   -1.01%
09:38aJPMorgan Chase, Mastercard to Launch Instacart Credit Card This Year
MT
09:33aU.S stock indexes bounce back on strong earnings
RE
09:32aJ.P. Morgan Online Investing Raises the Bar on New Account Rewards
BU
Chase, Instacart and Mastercard Partner to Launch Credit Card

01/19/2022 | 09:32am EST
By Michael Dabaie


Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and online grocery platform Instacart said they expanded their existing partnership to make Chase the exclusive issuer of Instacart's first credit card.

As a part of the partnership, Mastercard Inc. will become the exclusive payments network for the new offering.

The Instacart Mastercard credit card, expected to launch in 2022, will be the first Chase co-branded card offering in the on-demand grocery delivery space, the companies said.

The new co-branded card expands the current relationship between Chase and Instacart. Since June 2020, the companies have worked together to provide limited-time Instacart offers and savings to existing Chase card members.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 0932ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -4.19% 151.27 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
MASTERCARD, INC. -1.57% 366.3 Delayed Quote.1.94%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 B - -
Net income 2021 45 318 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 445 B 445 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 271 025
Free-Float 71,5%
