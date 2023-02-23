Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16:34 2023-02-23 am EST
138.97 USD   +0.29%
11:02aChase Opens Innovative Community Center Branch in West Philadelphia
BU
01:21aJP Morgan traders restricted from using CHATGPT over privacy issues
AQ
02/21JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chase Opens Innovative Community Center Branch in West Philadelphia

02/23/2023 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank to open 30 more branches in Philadelphia region through 2024

Today, Chase marked the grand opening of a new Community Center branch in West Philadelphia, the first of its kind in the city and only one of 15 Community Centers nationwide.

The West Philadelphia Community Center, located at 15 S. 52nd Street, aims to expand access to banking, tools and advice that helps customers get on a path to financial health and resilience. The location looks and feels different from a “typical” bank – it combines a modern design, spacious layout, and state-of-the-art banking technology, reflecting how customers engage with Chase today. Offerings include:

  • Specialty financial health workshops on topics such as budgeting, credit and homeownership, for both individuals and groups
  • Free one-on-one mentorship support to help local entrepreneurs grow, start or expand their small business
  • A community “living room” area to serve as event space for partner nonprofits
  • Wi-Fi for community groups and individuals to utilize for remote learning and work

All Community Center branch services and programming are free and open to Chase customers and non-customers alike.

“This is an incredibly important market for us,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO, JPMorgan Chase. “As our company grows in this region, we’re committed to providing greater economic opportunity for more residents, especially for underserved populations. We’re bringing the best of our business to support more households and businesses, and strengthen the local economy.”

“Our branches allow us to be there for our customers to help them not only with their financial needs, but their hopes and dreams,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “From opening a savings account to buying a home and planning for college or retirement – our goal is to bring the tools and services that help our customers and communities build a strong, and resilient financial future. We are proud to bring the power of our branches to more households, businesses and communities across the region.”

Increasing Access to Homeownership

As part of the branch’s customer offerings, Chase Home Lending is offering a $5,000 homebuyer grant to help cover closing or down payment costs for qualified homebuyers purchasing a home in Black, Hispanic or Latino communities across the nation. This benefit is currently available in more than 200 neighborhoods in Philadelphia; check to see if a property is eligible with the Homebuyer Assistance Finder at Chase.com/affordable.

Chase has also furthered its commitment to help veterans, servicemembers and their families achieve homeownership with a $2,000 VA Purchase Closing Cost Benefit. Additionally, customers who complete a certified homebuyer education course can save an additional $500 on a Chase DreamMaker mortgage.

Hiring Locally to Serve the Neighborhood

The branch features a strong team of local financial health experts focused on community engagement and delivering real economic benefits and solutions. These include:

  • Community Manager, Chandra Williams, a lifelong Philadelphia native, will engage the community to increase awareness of financial health resources, and host interactive programs on topics such as goal setting, budget building and understanding credit.
  • Branch Manager, Marcus White, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, will oversee all aspects of the branch including traditional banking services and local community engagement.
  • Senior Business Consultants, Josue Figueroa, Nathan McCann, and Timothy Roseboro will provide access to 1:1 business coaching, technical assistance and advice to hundreds of Philadelphia entrepreneurs on everything from boosting creditworthiness to managing cash flow to effective marketing.

Chase also announced an accelerated expansion into the market to bring its total branch count to about 80 by 2024 – 60 percent more than originally committed. Approximately 30 percent of these branches will be in low-to-moderate income communities.

The firm is continuing to expand across all of its businesses in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region and is currently hiring for more than 800 open positions in the area.

“We’re grateful to have JPMorgan Chase as an incredible partner in our work to invest in the growth of Philadelphia’s communities,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “By opening a branch in communities like West Philadelphia, it sends an important signal to residents – you matter, and we’re here to serve you.”

This community-inspired bank model is part of the firm’s $30 billion Racial Equity Commitment to help close the racial wealth gap.

JPMorgan Chase has been serving customers for nearly 150 years and has more than 770 employees in the Greater Philadelphia region. Over the last four years, the firm has made more than $21 million in philanthropic commitments in the region to support financial health, minority-owned businesses, community development, and jobs and skills. For example, last year, the firm committed over $1 million to Philadelphia-area community partners, including the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, to provide inclusive workforce training for justice-involved individuals.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves tens of millions of people and 5 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
11:02aChase Opens Innovative Community Center Branch in West Philadelphia
BU
01:21aJP Morgan traders restricted from using CHATGPT over privacy issues
AQ
02/21JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
02/21JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/21United Airlines Starts More Than $100 Million Sustainable Flight Fund to Support Sustai..
MT
02/21JPMorgan Chase Earns 21 Greenwich Excellence, Best Brand and Share Awards for US Small ..
BU
02/19Wellness, Inclusive Camaraderie and Community Impact Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan R..
BU
02/17JPMORGAN : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
02/17World Press Review: February 17
MS
02/16Chase to Expand Rewards Programme with Monthly Cashback Offer and Introduction of Inter..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 129 B - -
Net income 2022 34 853 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 406 B 406 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 293 723
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 138,56 $
Average target price 156,92 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%406 425
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.23%274 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%212 553
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.43%176 393
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 907
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC23.35%151 447