Chase : Reveals New Benefits Coming to Sapphire Preferred and Reserve Credit Cards

Sapphire cardmembers will have more ways to earn and redeem rewards for travel and dining, along with new perks for Sapphire Preferred on streaming and online grocery, an annual 10% Anniversary Points Bonus on total spend, and more

Additionally, Chase announces initial locations for Chase Sapphire Lounge℠ by The Club airport lounges, which will welcome Sapphire Reserve cardmembers on their future travels

Today, Chase announces new benefits that will be added to the Sapphire Preferred and Reserve credit cards. All of the benefits will be automatically available to existing and new cardmembers starting August 16, with no changes to the current annual fees.

“Since its debut more than a decade ago, Sapphire has been a fresh standout from the typical premium credit card, and most cardmembers who got a Preferred or Reserve card within the first month of those launches are still using their cards today,” said Marleta Ross, General Manager of Chase Sapphire. “We are continuing to evolve benefits and introduce new perks to meet customers where they are without departing from what they love most—travel and dining.”

More to Love About Sapphire

The new benefits will build on the value that both Sapphire Preferred and Reserve already offer and incorporate more ways to earn and redeem to meet cardmembers where they are spending today.

The upgraded benefits include:

NEW Chase Sapphire Preferred Benefits (starting August 16):

5x total points on all travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

3x points on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out (previously 2x)

3x points on select streaming services

3x points on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)

$50 Annual Credit on hotel stays purchased through Ultimate Rewards. New cardmembers will start earning towards the credit immediately and existing cardmembers will start earning after their next account anniversary.

10% Anniversary Point Bonus. Each account anniversary, cardmembers will earn bonus points equal to 10% of total purchases made the previous year. That means, $25,000 in spend will earn an additional 2,500 bonus points.

Plus, new Sapphire Preferred cardmembers can currently earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, worth $1,250 in travel booked through Ultimate Rewards.

The Sapphire Preferred card will also feature a sleek new card design, which will be available to new and existing cardmembers after August 16

Sapphire Preferred cardmembers will continue enjoying all the card already offers, including 2x points on travel and 25% more value when points are redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, all for the same annual fee.

NEW Chase Sapphire Reserve Benefits (starting August 16):

10x total points on Chase Dining purchases through Ultimate Rewards

10x total points on hotel stays and car rentals purchased through Ultimate Rewards

5x total points on air travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards

In addition to earning points, later this year Reserve cardmembers will have access to “Reserved by Sapphire,” featuring exclusive opportunities to book reservations at some of the most sought-after restaurants across the country including Canlis in Seattle, WA, Redbird in Los Angeles, CA, SingleThread Farms in Healdsburg, CA, Reverence in New York, NY and One Off Hospitality in Chicago.

New Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can currently earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening, worth $900 when redeemed for travel in Ultimate Rewards

This is in addition to all of what Sapphire Reserve currently provides, including earning 3x points on dining and on a broad definition of travel, a $300 annual travel credit, $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✔®, special benefits through the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection™, points that are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, and more. Sapphire Reserve annual fee will remain $550, as previously announced.

Both Preferred and Reserve cardmembers will also continue to have rewards flexibility with everything offered in the Ultimate Rewards portal, such as the popular Pay Yourself Back feature, 1:1 point transfer to 14 leading airline and hotel loyalty programs, and more. Plus, access to complimentary benefits with partners including one year of DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service (must activate by December 31, 2021); up to $60 or $120 back on an eligible Peloton Digital or All-Access Membership through December 2021; and 5x or 10x total points on Lyft rides through March 2022.

Information and updates on Sapphire cards can also be found on the new @ChaseSapphire Instagram channel.

Chase Sapphire Lounge℠ by The Club

As previously announced, JPMorgan Chase is continuing to build on its commitment to providing value across the end-to-end travel journey and will be introducing travelers to a new airport lounge: Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club. Today, Chase unveils three locations that will eventually feature the new lounges, including New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the brand new Terminal B, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Terminal B to C Connector, and later this year, a first international location in Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) Terminal 1. Opening dates and additional lounge details will be announced over time, and the pipeline of destinations will continue to grow to include new locations at select major airports.

“We’re always looking to provide elevated experiences throughout the travel journey, and our Sapphire Reserve cardmembers have told us that lounge access is key,” said Catherine Hogan, President of Chase Branded Cards. “We’re excited to bring Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club to life in airports in cities across the U.S. and beyond, providing our cardmembers new value, through a fresh approach that’s rooted in the unique Sapphire experiences they love.”

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club will be developed in collaboration with industry leaders in airport lounges, Airport Dimensions. The lounge experience and design for each location will draw inspiration from its host city, and will provide access to exceptional food, drink, art, entertainment, and wellness.

When Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club locations open, lounges will be available to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers, as well as Members of Priority Pass. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will also continue to enjoy Priority Pass Select membership, enabling them access to a global network of 1,300+ lounges, in addition to the new Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club.

