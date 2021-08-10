China shares rise on liquor sector bounce

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A bounce-back in liquor makers helped
China's main stock indexes rebound from early falls on Tuesday
even as a resurgence of coronavirus infections weighed on
investor sentiment.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2% to
5,043.15, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1%
to 3,529.93.
** The liquor sector led gains in afternoon
trade, rising 6.84% after hitting a four-month low in July.
** The liquor sector also helped consumer staples
rise 5.28%.
** Investors can focus on the oversold consumer sector,
including food and beverage, leisure services, ahead of the
earning season, Wanlian Securities suggested.
** The defence sector jumped 3.81%.
** China's central bank said on Monday it would maintain the
stability of monetary policy and avoid a 'flood-like' stimulus.
** The market fell in the morning session, as the wording
disillusioned some investors who had hoped for more aggressive
easing. On Monday, Wall Street banks including JPMorgan and
Morgan Stanley cut their China growth forecasts after export
growth slowed unexpectedly in July.
** The market still faces uncertainties, as fresh COVID-19
cases mount. The country reported 143 new cases on the mainland
for Aug. 9, up from 125 cases a day earlier.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)