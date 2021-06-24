Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Dye & Durham appoints JPMorgan, Scotiabank as advisers for strategic review

06/24/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
(Reuters) -Dye & Durham Ltd said on Thursday a special committee of its board has appointed JPMorgan and Scotiabank as its financial advisers for a strategic review in response to a buyout offer worth about C$3.4 billion ($2.76 billion).

The special committee is still reviewing the proposal of the management-led shareholder group, the Canadian cloud-based software maker said, adding that it has not made decisions on specific strategic alternatives as yet.

Last month, Dye & Durham had said a newly formed special committee of independent directors would explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a merger, the sale of the company or its parts, and the sale of some of its assets.

"There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction," it said in a statement.

The special committee has engaged Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP as legal advisers in connection with the review.

Led by Chief Executive Matthew Proud, Dye & Durham makes technology products for legal and business professionals, providing them access to government registry data, and simplifying the document search process, its website shows. It has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

($1 = 1.2308 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
