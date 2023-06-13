EMBARGO-JPMorgan launches sustainable data solutions to simplify ESG investments

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's Securities Services division is launching a sustainable investment data solutions initiative for institutional investors in a bid to make investments in ESG easier.

One of the challenges the industry faces with environmental, social and corporate governance-related (ESG) investments is that there is only piecemeal data available and these gaps have made investments difficult, said Gerard Francis, head of data solutions at JPMorgan.

"To use ESG related data at times it can take up to six to twelve months, however, we have standardized the data in a way that the same information can be used within hours," Francis said, adding that the new solution is cost effective and easy to use for investors.

More than $30 trillion in capital has been committed to ESG investments as the world looks to curb greenhouse gas emissions and companies face pressure on issues such as workplace diversity and social justice.

Regulators in the United States are working on rules for how companies provide information to help investors gauge their impact on the environment, as part of a broad drive to stem climate change from activities such as the use of fossil fuels.

JPMorgan's Securities Services division helps institutional investors clear and settle transactions, custody assets and manage collateral and other activities and has been focusing on harnessing the data as part of a new business initiative which was launched a year ago. (Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)