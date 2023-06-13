EMBARGO-JPMorgan launches sustainable data solutions to simplify ESG investments

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's
Securities Services division is launching a sustainable
investment data solutions initiative for institutional investors
in a bid to make investments in ESG easier.
One of the challenges the industry faces with environmental,
social and corporate governance-related (ESG) investments is
that there is only piecemeal data available and these gaps have
made investments difficult, said Gerard Francis, head of data
solutions at JPMorgan.
"To use ESG related data at times it can take up to six to
twelve months, however, we have standardized the data in a way
that the same information can be used within hours," Francis
said, adding that the new solution is cost effective and easy to
use for investors.
More than $30 trillion in capital has been committed to ESG
investments as the world looks to curb greenhouse gas emissions
and companies face pressure on issues such as workplace
diversity and social justice.
Regulators in the United States are working on rules for how
companies provide information to help investors gauge their
impact on the environment, as part of a broad drive to stem
climate change from activities such as the use of fossil fuels.
JPMorgan's Securities Services division helps institutional
investors clear and settle transactions, custody assets and
manage collateral and other activities and has been focusing on
harnessing the data as part of a new business initiative which
was launched a year ago.
