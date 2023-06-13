Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-12 pm EDT
141.00 USD   -0.01%
EMBARGO-JPMorgan launches sustainable data solutions to simplify ESG investments

06/13/2023 | 02:00am EDT
NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's Securities Services division is launching a sustainable investment data solutions initiative for institutional investors in a bid to make investments in ESG easier.

One of the challenges the industry faces with environmental, social and corporate governance-related (ESG) investments is that there is only piecemeal data available and these gaps have made investments difficult, said Gerard Francis, head of data solutions at JPMorgan.

"To use ESG related data at times it can take up to six to twelve months, however, we have standardized the data in a way that the same information can be used within hours," Francis said, adding that the new solution is cost effective and easy to use for investors.

More than $30 trillion in capital has been committed to ESG investments as the world looks to curb greenhouse gas emissions and companies face pressure on issues such as workplace diversity and social justice.

Regulators in the United States are working on rules for how companies provide information to help investors gauge their impact on the environment, as part of a broad drive to stem climate change from activities such as the use of fossil fuels.

JPMorgan's Securities Services division helps institutional investors clear and settle transactions, custody assets and manage collateral and other activities and has been focusing on harnessing the data as part of a new business initiative which was launched a year ago. (Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 151 B - -
Net income 2023 43 433 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 412 B 412 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 296 877
Free-Float 70,7%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 043
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%239 804
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.05%233 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.03%158 081
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.32%156 136
