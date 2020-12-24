Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU trade deal brings little progress for UK's giant financial sector

12/24/2020 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of The Shard and the financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union cannot decide yet on granting Britain access to the bloc's financial market, even though London and Brussels have agreed a trade deal, a European Commission official said on Thursday.

While the landmark trade deal agreed on Thursday set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture, it did not cover Britain's much larger and influential finance sector.

There were hopes the trade deal would pave the way for more access to the EU for Britain's finance industry, but the EU indicated it was in no rush to grant it.

Brussels has only granted financial market access, known as "equivalence", for two financial activities from Jan. 1, when Britain will have left the EU's single market.

The Bank of England has said there could be disruption in markets if no further access is allowed.

Just minutes after Britain and the EU hailed their agreement on trade, the bloc's executive said it wanted a "series of further clarifications" on how Britain will diverge from EU rules after Dec. 31.

"For these reasons, the Commission cannot finalise its assessment of the UK's equivalence in the 28 areas (under discussion) and thus will not take decisions at this point in time. The assessments will therefore continue," the official said.

The City of London finance hub secured no special treatment, leaving it on a par with arch rival New York 3,500 miles away as the EU seeks to reduce reliance on UK financial services.

The trade deal refers to financial services in the same way as the bloc's other trade agreements, the official said.

Both sides will discuss how they can move forward on equivalence, stopping short of any commitment to grant access, Britain said.

The two sides will also aim to agree by March 2021 a memorandum of understanding on regulatory cooperation in financial services. Countries such as Canada and the United States already have such cooperation.

"There's some good language about equivalence for financial services, perhaps not as much as we would have liked, but it is nonetheless going to enable our dynamic City of London get on an prosper, as never before," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain was unable to replicate its trade deal with Japan that streamlines financial market access paperwork and avoids heavy conditions on data handling.

"We hope it (the trade deal) can lay the foundations for a collaborative future partnership as independent partners," said City of London leader Catherine McGuinness.

Simon Morris, a financial services partner at law firm CMS, said Britain was probably still aiming for a separate agreement covering financial services.

Luxembourg for Finance said the trade deal should make Brussels more amenable to granting equivalence beyond the 18 months for derivatives clearing, and six months for settling Irish securities agreed so far.

Without an extension to derivatives trading, New York is poised to pick up business from London next month.

Britain's finance ministry, which had no immediate comment, has said changes to rules will not lower standards. Banks and trading platforms in Britain have opened hubs in the EU to avoid disruption to customers.

"The City now needs to take its future in its own hands," said Daniel Pinto, founder and CEO of Stanhope Capital Group.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2020
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
12:17pEU trade deal brings little progress for UK's giant financial sector
RE
10:13aJPMORGAN'S JAMIE DIMON AND HIS BRUSH : -3-
DJ
10:13aJPMORGAN'S JAMIE DIMON AND HIS BRUSH : -2-
DJ
10:13aJAMIE DIMON : "You Don't Have Time for an Ambulance"
DJ
08:39aPAYCHEX : JPMorgan Adjusts Paychex's Price Target to $90 From $83, Keeps at Unde..
MT
12/23Trump's COVID bill delay leaves millions of desperate Americans in limbo
RE
12/23Equities End Mixed on Hopes of Larger Pandemic-Relief Payouts After Trump Cal..
MT
12/23ENPHASE ENERGY : JPMorgan Adjusts Enphase Energy's Price Target to $199 From $14..
MT
12/23HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRAST : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Hannon A..
MT
12/23SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on SolarEdge Technologies..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 B - -
Net income 2020 23 335 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 381 B 381 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 256 358
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 124,92 $
Last Close Price 125,07 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.72%381 239
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.06%259 956
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.33%254 507
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%180 951
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.28%161 253
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.22%129 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ