"We continue to agree with health authorities that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe -- especially as we face the winter months and a new variant -- so please consider getting vaccinated if you aren't already, and getting your booster if you are," the memo said.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Aaron Saldanha and Matt Scuffham