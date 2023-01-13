Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:50:31 2023-01-13 am EST
135.38 USD   -2.95%
07:38aJPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings, Revenue Up
MT
07:20aFTSE 100 has record in sight; US earnings begin
AN
07:00aJpmorgan Chase : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 has record in sight; US earnings begin

01/13/2023 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - London's FTSE 100 index reached its best level since May 2018 on Friday, and even edged close to a record high, as European markets continued to climb after a report on Thursday showed slower US inflation.

There was also good news from the UK and German economies, while the early market response to US banking sector earnings was mixed.

The FTSE 100 was up 34.74 points, or 0.5%, at 7,828.78 midday Friday. The index's best-ever level is 7,903.50 points, achieved on May 22, 2018. A closing high of 7,877.45 was achieved that day.

"After the Brexit vote, UK stocks were off the menu for many international investors and valuations plummeted. This remained the case for some time until some canny players realised the opportunities to be had, leading to a wave of takeovers – decent businesses picked up on the cheap. Last year was a big turning point, whereby the UK was one of the few major markets around the world not to see a big slump. Now if the FTSE 100 breaks a new record, it's another trophy in the cabinet for the UK and a reason to shout from the hilltops that the market is not as dull as people think," AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould commented.

The FTSE 250 was up 57.89 points, or 0.3%, at 19,899.02, and the AIM All-Share was 1.50 points, or 0.2%, higher at 860.97.

The Cboe UK 100 was up 0.3% at 783.44. The Cboe UK 250 was also up 0.3%, at 17,393.02. The Cboe Small Companies was up 0.2% at 13,978.89.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.5% and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was 0.3% higher.

The dollar was mixed following Thursday's figures that showed US inflation ebbed in December. The greenback was clawing back losses against the pound and yen and trading higher against the euro.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2175 midday Friday, unchanged from USD1.2171 late Thursday. The euro slipped to USD1.0809 from USD1.0814. Against the yen, the dollar still was lower, quoted at JPY128.69 versus JPY129.68 late Thursday.

The UK economy registered marginal growth in November. Gross domestic product was helped by the start of the football World Cup, which boosted consumer-facing sectors, the Office for National Statistics explained.

UK GDP grew by 0.1% month-on-month in November, slowing from October's unrevised growth of 0.5%. The economy had been expected to shrink by 0.2% in November, according to consensus cited by FXStreet.

The reading lifts hope that the UK may have averted a recession last year, though falling GDP for the three months to November strengthens the case that the nation is already in one.

GDP fell by 0.3% in the three months to November 2022 compared with the three months to August 2022.

The UK economy is "stalling" but not "slumping", analysts at German bank Berenberg commented.

"The rise in real GDP through the first two months of Q4 is in contrast to survey measures of output such as the PMIs, which had suggested that output had continued the decline that had started in Q3. However, the rise is in line with the small improvement in consumer and business confidence – albeit from very depressed levels," the analysts commented.

Germany's economy expanded in 2022, but at a slower rate than in 2021, data from Destatis showed.

Germany's price-adjusted gross domestic product increased by 1.9% year-on-year in 2022. Europe's largest economy had increased by 2.6% in 2021, following a 3.7% contraction in pandemic-hit 2020.

Analysts at Capital Economics commented: "Annual GDP data for Germany suggest that the economy avoided a contraction in Q4 and that the eurozone as a whole will probably prove more resilient to the energy crisis than we initially feared. But activity clearly shifted down a gear last quarter. And with the hit from higher rates still to be fully felt, a near-term improvement is unlikely."

In London, shares in travel stocks were on the up. British Airways-owner IAG rose 1.2%, while budget airlines Wizz Air and easyJet climbed 1.9% and 2.1%. Ryanair was up 1.4% in Frankfurt.

Spanish news website El Confidencial on Thursday reported that the Spanish government has met with the chief executives of both IAG and takeover object Air Europa in order to expedite a closing of their on-and-off deal.

Stockbroker Davy, meanwhile, lifted Wizz Air to 'outperform'.

C&C dropped 9.1%. The Magners cider maker now expects annual operating profit between EUR84 million and EUR88 million. Analysts at Davy predicted profit of EUR95 million for the Irish alcoholic drinks firm.

The FTSE 250 constituent said it has been hurt by "consumer spending pressure" and UK strike action.

On AIM, Morses Club shares jumped more than three-fold to trade at 1.76 pence. The stock closed 60% lower at 0.47p on Thursday.

The Nottingham-based doorstep lender said that that JO Hambro Capital Management sold its entire stake in the company. JO Hambro had owned 8.8 million shares and had committed to support the company's proposed delisting from AIM.

This means shareholder support for the delisting announced on Thursday has fallen to just under 45% from 51%. It needs the backing of 75% of shareholders.

Stocks in New York were pointed mostly lower on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was called to open up 0.1%, though the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are called down 0.1% and 0.2%.

Asset manager BlackRock traded 0.5% higher in pre-market dealings in New York. It said its assets under management declined 14% on-year to USD8.594 trillion in the final quarter of 2022.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 15% year-on-year to USD4.34 billion from USD5.11 billion. Net income was 23% lower at USD1.26 billion from USD1.64 billion. Diluted earnings per share fell 22% to USD8.29 from USD10.63.

Revenue was largely in line with CNN-cited consensus of USD4.3 billion. Diluted EPS came in ahead of consensus of USD8.13.

In the banking sector, JPMorgan Chase reported improved quarterly earnings, though its stock fell 2.4% in the New York pre-market. Bank of America edged up 0.2% after also reporting improved fourth-quarter figures.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.13% 0.6421 Delayed Quote.0.82%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.68% 89.332 Delayed Quote.1.97%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.26% 34.47 Delayed Quote.4.08%
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.26% 753.96 Delayed Quote.6.67%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.12642 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.65% 156.701 Delayed Quote.1.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.34% 1.21727 Delayed Quote.0.52%
C&C GROUP PLC -10.17% 165.1 Delayed Quote.4.85%
CAC 40 0.07% 6980.51 Real-time Quote.7.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.35% 0.690861 Delayed Quote.0.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.43% 96.097 Delayed Quote.1.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.7461 Delayed Quote.0.83%
DAX -0.07% 15042.64 Delayed Quote.8.15%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 34189.97 Real-time Quote.3.15%
EASYJET PLC 2.36% 428.2684 Delayed Quote.28.84%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.13% 0.88751 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.78% 139.09 Delayed Quote.1.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.46% 1.08047 Delayed Quote.0.58%
FTSE 100 0.30% 7816.22 Delayed Quote.4.59%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.21% 19884.19 Delayed Quote.5.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.05% 0.011358 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.86% 1.581228 Delayed Quote.2.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.41% 0.012283 Delayed Quote.1.34%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 0.61% 153.7592 Delayed Quote.23.43%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.57% 0.7212 Delayed Quote.0.04%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.10% 139.49 Delayed Quote.4.12%
MORSES CLUB PLC 262.47% 1.6601 Delayed Quote.-60.42%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.13% 1134.1 Real-time Quote.4.36%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.64% 11001.1 Real-time Quote.5.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.77% 81.833 Delayed Quote.0.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.63564 Delayed Quote.0.29%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.17% 14.535 Real-time Quote.18.88%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.29% 1589.84 Real-time Quote.4.34%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.46% 0.925557 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.31% 128.733 Delayed Quote.0.61%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.05% 2801 Delayed Quote.45.55%
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
07:38aJPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings, Revenue Up
MT
07:20aFTSE 100 has record in sight; US earnings begin
AN
07:00aJpmorgan Chase : 4Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:53aJPMorgan Chase Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
06:50aJpmorgan Chase : REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $11.0 BILLION ($3.57 PER SHARE)..
PU
06:36aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Virgin Galactic Holdings..
MT
01/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Drift Away from Prior Peaks
MT
01/12JP Morgan shuts down student-aid website over its user base claims
AQ
01/12Sector Update: Financial
MT
01/12JPMorgan Chase Shuts College Financial Aid Website Frank Amid Legal Battle With Founder
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 129 B - -
Net income 2022 34 853 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 409 B 409 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 288 474
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 139,49 $
Average target price 149,18 $
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%409 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%276 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%163 203
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 234
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.80%147 272