NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors Ken Griffin and Bill Ackman, who oversee billions of dollars in private funds, are meeting with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in New York, according to two sources briefed on the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Zelenskiy addressed the United Nations Security Council earlier on Wednesday about Russia's February 2022 invasion of his country and its consequences.

Fox News first reported his meeting with the investors.

Representatives for Griffin's Citadel, and Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management and JPMorgan declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Zelenskiy and Ukraine's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Lananh Nguyen, Megan Davies and Grant McCool)

