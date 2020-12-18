Financials Slip As Stimulus Optimism Fades -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell as optimism about a second stimulus bill faded.

Legislators planned to vote on a short-term spending bill, which would keep the government open until Dec. 20 while they hammered out the final details of a package.

President Trump's recent executive order prohibiting Americans from investing in companies tied to China's military complex has set up a fight in the highest ranks of government over how broad the list should be.

JPMorgan Chase said Lee Raymond, its longtime lead independent director and the recent target of a vote-out campaign over climate-change concerns, is leaving the board at the end of the year.

