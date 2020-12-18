Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  
12/18 04:10:00 pm
119.08 USD   -0.49%
05:51pJPMORGAN CHASE : Up 5.4%
DJ
05:38pJPMORGAN CHASE : Authorizes $30 Billion Buyback Program
DJ
05:28pFinancials Slip As Stimulus Optimism Fades -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Financials Slip As Stimulus Optimism Fades -- Financials Roundup

12/18/2020 | 05:28pm EST
Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell as optimism about a second stimulus bill faded.

Legislators planned to vote on a short-term spending bill, which would keep the government open until Dec. 20 while they hammered out the final details of a package.

President Trump's recent executive order prohibiting Americans from investing in companies tied to China's military complex has set up a fight in the highest ranks of government over how broad the list should be.

JPMorgan Chase said Lee Raymond, its longtime lead independent director and the recent target of a vote-out campaign over climate-change concerns, is leaving the board at the end of the year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-20 1727ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 23 227 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 3,01%
Capitalization 365 B 365 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 256 358
Free-Float 73,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.44%364 778
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%259 528
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.46%249 402
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.56%187 486
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.69%167 546
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.22%131 065
