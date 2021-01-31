Log in
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
(JPM)
01/29 04:10:00 pm
01/29 04:10:00 pm
128.67
USD
-1.11%
01/31
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK
: Hong Kong court finds former JPMorgan top banker not guilty of bribery
RE
01/31
Hong kong judge finds former jpmorgan banker catherine leung not guilty of bribery
RE
01/29
CHARLES SCHARF
: Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf Gets a 12% Pay Cut
DJ
HONG KONG JUDGE FINDS FORMER JPMORGAN BANKER CATHERINE LEUNG NOT GUILTY OF BRIBERY
01/31/2021 | 11:44pm EST
HONG KONG JUDGE FINDS FORMER JPMORGAN BANKER CATHERINE LEUNG NOT GUILTY OF BRIBERY
© Reuters 2021
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
01/31
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK
: Hong Kong court finds former JPMorgan top banker not g..
RE
01/31
Hong kong judge finds former jpmorgan banker catherine leung not guilty of br..
RE
01/29
CHARLES SCHARF
: Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf Gets a 12% Pay Cut
DJ
01/29
INSIDER TRENDS
: 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Sale of JPMorgan Chase..
MT
01/29
Latin America development bank raises $1.5 bln to back economies
RE
01/29
SHERWIN WILLIAMS
: JPMorgan Adjusts Sherwin-Williams' Price Target to $760 From ..
MT
01/29
SOUTHWEST GAS
: JPMorgan Downgrades Southwest Gas to Neutral From Overweight, Ad..
MT
01/29
JetBlue, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Prudential Financial Join Coalition ..
AQ
01/29
Chevron Posts Quarterly Loss to Cap Worst Year Since 2016 -- Update
DJ
01/29
BEAM THERAPEUTICS
: JPMorgan Downgrades Beam Therapeutics to Neutral From Overwe..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
120 B
-
-
Net income 2020
23 574 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
16,7x
Yield 2020
2,80%
Capitalization
392 B
392 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,41x
Nbr of Employees
255 351
Free-Float
73,5%
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
30
Average target price
145,43 $
Last Close Price
128,67 $
Spread / Highest target
33,7%
Spread / Average Target
13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-26,2%
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
James Dimon
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith
Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto
Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak
Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
1.26%
392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-1.59%
268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-2.18%
256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.
16.27%
199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-0.17%
192 407
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-0.75%
132 281
