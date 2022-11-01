Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:26 2022-11-01 am EDT
126.68 USD   +0.63%
09:10aJ.P. Morgan Wealth Management Launches Remote Investing Advice
BU
10/31JPMorgan Chase Tests Rent-Payment Platform for Landlords
MT
10/31JPMorgan on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Launches Remote Investing Advice

11/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clients can video chat with an advisor and build a financial plan from anywhere

Launch includes offer to waive advisory fees for six months

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management officially launched today its remote advice business, J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors. As an introductory offer, the firm is waiving advisory fees for six months for anyone who signs up and funds an account.

J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors clients will be able to speak with an advisor as frequently as they want by video or phone, receive a personalized financial plan and recommendations, and have access to expert-built investment portfolios. And because the service is integrated within the Chase ecosystem, clients can transfer money and manage all of their banking, investing and borrowing seamlessly online or on the Chase Mobile app.

“This is a milestone for us and a way for us to serve a whole new set of clients,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan U.S. Wealth Management. “Personal Advisors is for clients who want to get on a plan and trust J.P. Morgan to help them get there. In our pre-launch, 93% of clients rated their advisor an average score of 9.5 out of 10.”

Licensed advisors will help clients build plans based on their short-term and long-term goals, such as buying a home, planning for retirement or paying off debt.

“Many people have a clear vision of their goals but need help figuring out how to take the right financial steps,” said Boaz Lahovitsky, Head of J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors. “And even when you figure out the steps, they are not static. Market conditions vary, our lives change, even our priorities shift over time. Our advisors are there to help clients make their goals a reality.”

With the addition of Personal Advisors, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management offers a full spectrum of ways for clients to plan and invest. They can invest online, in-person with an advisor in an office or at a local Chase branch and now, over video or on the phone.

J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors currently has more than 200 licensed financial professionals serving clients and plans to add over 100 in the next year. While clients can meet virtually with advisors anywhere they please, advisors are located in Chicago, Columbus, Jersey City, Atlanta, Plano, San Antonio and Tempe. And this month, Personal Advisors will add a new office in Irvine, California.

Outside of the launch promotion, the annual fee for J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors is 0.6% or less[1] depending on how much the client chooses to invest.

For additional information about J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors, visit www.jpmorgan.com/personaladvisors

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,000 advisors and ~$615 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,700 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 30 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com/wealth and follow @JPMWealth on Twitter.

[1] Advisory fees are charged monthly and do not include the underlying fund expenses. Please review the disclosure brochures available at https://www.chase.com/personal/investments/managed-account-disclosures/personal-advisors-portfolio for additional important information regarding this program and its conflicts of interest.

LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR FIRM AND INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS AT FINRA BROKERCHECK.

INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE:
• NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES • SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC. Insurance products are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

© 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
09:10aJ.P. Morgan Wealth Management Launches Remote Investing Advice
BU
10/31JPMorgan Chase Tests Rent-Payment Platform for Landlords
MT
10/31JPMorgan on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/27Insider Sell: JPMorgan Chase
MT
10/27Insider Sell: JPMorgan Chase
MT
10/27JPMorgan Global Growth signs merger head of terms with JPMorgan Elect
AN
10/26BoG's Dollar Purchase From Miming, Oil Firms Contributing to Cedi Depreciation - JP Mor..
AQ
10/25Meta Pay Partners With JPMorgan to Expand Availability as Checkout Option to More Merch..
MT
10/25U.S. banks: The calm before the storm?
MS
10/20JPMorgan Chase, Walt Disney, Visa Extend Co-Brand Card Program
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 129 B - -
Net income 2022 34 525 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 369 B 369 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 288 474
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 125,88 $
Average target price 137,29 $
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 231
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.99%289 128
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%190 926
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%174 552
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%134 738
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-6.47%128 639