J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Launches Remote Investing Advice

Clients can video chat with an advisor and build a financial plan from anywhere

Launch includes offer to waive advisory fees for six months

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management officially launched today its remote advice business, J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors. As an introductory offer, the firm is waiving advisory fees for six months for anyone who signs up and funds an account.

J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors clients will be able to speak with an advisor as frequently as they want by video or phone, receive a personalized financial plan and recommendations, and have access to expert-built investment portfolios. And because the service is integrated within the Chase ecosystem, clients can transfer money and manage all of their banking, investing and borrowing seamlessly online or on the Chase Mobile app.

“This is a milestone for us and a way for us to serve a whole new set of clients,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan U.S. Wealth Management. “Personal Advisors is for clients who want to get on a plan and trust J.P. Morgan to help them get there. In our pre-launch, 93% of clients rated their advisor an average score of 9.5 out of 10.”

Licensed advisors will help clients build plans based on their short-term and long-term goals, such as buying a home, planning for retirement or paying off debt.

“Many people have a clear vision of their goals but need help figuring out how to take the right financial steps,” said Boaz Lahovitsky, Head of J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors. “And even when you figure out the steps, they are not static. Market conditions vary, our lives change, even our priorities shift over time. Our advisors are there to help clients make their goals a reality.”

With the addition of Personal Advisors, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management offers a full spectrum of ways for clients to plan and invest. They can invest online, in-person with an advisor in an office or at a local Chase branch and now, over video or on the phone.

J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors currently has more than 200 licensed financial professionals serving clients and plans to add over 100 in the next year. While clients can meet virtually with advisors anywhere they please, advisors are located in Chicago, Columbus, Jersey City, Atlanta, Plano, San Antonio and Tempe. And this month, Personal Advisors will add a new office in Irvine, California.

Outside of the launch promotion, the annual fee for J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors is 0.6% or less[1] depending on how much the client chooses to invest.

For additional information about J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors, visit www.jpmorgan.com/personaladvisors

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,000 advisors and ~$615 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,700 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 30 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com/wealth and follow @JPMWealth on Twitter.

[1] Advisory fees are charged monthly and do not include the underlying fund expenses. Please review the disclosure brochures available at https://www.chase.com/personal/investments/managed-account-disclosures/personal-advisors-portfolio for additional important information regarding this program and its conflicts of interest.

LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR FIRM AND INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS AT FINRA BROKERCHECK.

INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE:

• NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES • SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC. Insurance products are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

© 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005840/en/