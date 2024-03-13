J.P. Morgan Wealth Management and Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette Media Group, are teaming up to help empower people to build their financial freedom. Together, they are hosting the “Be Your Own Breadwinner Summit” at J.P. Morgan’s headquarters in New York City.

The event, co-hosted by Daniella and Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, will feature powerful programming meant to inspire and give attendees the tools they need to help build their financial future and freedom. Speakers include: Rupi Kaur (poetry icon), Diane von Furstenberg (fashion mogul), Danielle DuBoise (co-founder of Sakara Life) and Lo Bosworth (founder of Love Wellness).

With the BE A BREADWINNER brand, Daniella Pierson wants to provide informative, inspiring, and actionable content to anyone interested in taking control of their future to achieve financial freedom and independence.

“Although Breadwinner is a movement for ALL, I’m excited to make its official debut during Women’s History Month as I have seen firsthand the additional barriers to being a Breadwinner that women face, like being a BIPOC woman with no fancy pedigree, zero investor funding, OCD, depression, and ADHD,”

Daniella Pierson said. “I’m very excited to be partnering with the financial institution I deposited my first million dollars with at 25 – JPMorgan Chase – to launch something tangible that will help inspire and guide everyone to become their own Breadwinners. It is a full circle moment for me.”

Daniella Pierson is the founder and CEO of The Newsette Media Group and co-founder of Wondermind, a mental fitness company that raised capital at an $100M pre-launch valuation. Pierson was named the Youngest Wealthiest Self-Made BIPOC Woman.

“J.P. Morgan has spent the last few years building out the capabilities for ANYONE to invest —from starters to billionaires to business owners,” said Kristin Lemkau. “But what we are even more proud of is that we created our own tool called Wealth Plan for anyone to build a plan and made it available for FREE in the Chase app. What’s exciting about Breadwinner is that it brings Daniella’s personal story to life – that anyone can set up a goal and develop the plan to accomplish it. This is where our visions for helping people make their goals possible are totally aligned.”

Kristin Lemkau is the CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, which has more than $900 billion in assets under supervision and ~5,400 advisors across the country. She was previously Chief Marketing Officer of JPMorgan Chase. In 2022, she was named one of Barron’s “10 People to Watch in Wealth Management” and inducted into Forbes’ CMO Hall of Fame. In 2019, she was named “Marketer of the Year” by The Ad Club and ranked #5 in Forbes’ “World’s Most Influential CMOs.” She has also been named to Entrepreneur’s “50 Most Daring” list, and the International Radio & Television Society (IRTS) named her to their Hall of Mentorship for her work in advancing diversity.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~5,400 advisors and $900+ billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,700 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com/wealth and follow J.P. Morgan Wealth Management on LinkedIn.

About Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette Media Group

Daniella Pierson is the Latina 28-year-old founder and CEO of The Newsette Media Group which encompasses The Newsette newsletter as well as other Gen Z and Millennial-focused media properties with Fortune 100 partners. Daniella is also a co-founder of Wondermind, a mental fitness company she started with Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey. Forbes recently named Daniella the World’s Youngest Wealthiest Self-Made BIPOC Woman, (reporting her net worth as $220M). Daniella’s success has enabled her to invest in BIPOC brands she believes in and has given her the platform to show the world that ANYONE can achieve success at any age despite barriers like the ones she faced (no VC funding, living with mental illness (OCD and Depression), coping with a learning disability (ADHD), and being a Latina when women of color receive just .4% of investor funds). Daniella has been on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, profiled in Business Insider, USA Today, CNBC, GMA, and achieved the Forbes 30 Under 30 list at age 24.

