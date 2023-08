Aug 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. should get rid of the debt ceiling, in a CNBC interview on Wednesday.

While calling the U.S. "the most prosperous and secure nation on the planet," Dimon said the Fitch Ratings' downgrade of the main U.S. credit rating "doesn't really matter that much" as the markets decide it and not the rating agencies. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)