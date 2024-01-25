By Stephen Nakrosis

JPMorgan Chase on Thursday said it was expanding the roles and responsibilities for a number of executives, including naming Jennifer Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh as Co-Chief Executive Officers of its expanded Commercial & Investment Bank.

Piepszak currently serves as co-CEO of Consumer and Community Banking, while Rohrbaugh is Co-head of Markets and Securities Services.

The expanded Commercial & Investment Bank "will bring together our major wholesale businesses of Global Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking as well as Markets, Securities Services and Global Payments," the company said.

JPMorgan also said Doug Petno, CEO of the Commercial Bank, will lead an expanded Commercial Banking business, and Viswas Raghavan, Co-head of Global Investment Banking, will assume the role of sole head of the Global Investment Banking franchise. Also, Marianne Lake, Co-CEO of CCB, will become sole CEO of that business, the company said.

