  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
115.76 USD   +3.03%
08:13aJPMORGAN : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/05JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/05JPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
JPMORGAN : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating

08/08/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Credit Suisse is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at USD 145.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
08:13aJPMORGAN : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/05JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/05JPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
08/04What the other papers say this morning
AQ
08/03JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
BU
08/02J.P. Morgan Builds Out Secondaries Capabilities with Senior Private Credit, Private Equ..
PR
08/02Mistras Secures $315 Million Credit Facility
MT
08/01J.P. Morgan Asset Management Commits $1 Million to Support Economic Opportunity for Und..
PR
07/29Oppenheimer Adjusts JPMorgan Chase & Co Price Target to $165 From $153, Maintains Outpe..
MT
07/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Good results from UK banks boost sentiment
MS
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 752 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 339 B 339 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 278 494
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 115,76 $
Average target price 138,65 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.90%339 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.67%272 877
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 374
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%165 984
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 567
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-5.80%136 978