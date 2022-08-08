Log in
News
JPM
US46625H1005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
(JPM)
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
115.76
USD
+3.03%
08:13a
JPMORGAN
: Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/05
JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/05
JPMORGAN CHASE
: to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
JPMORGAN : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
08/08/2022 | 08:13am EDT
08/08/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Credit Suisse is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at USD 145.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
08:13a
JPMORGAN
: Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/05
JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/05
JPMORGAN CHASE
: to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
08/04
What the other papers say this morning
AQ
08/03
JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
BU
08/02
J.P. Morgan Builds Out Secondaries Capabilities with Senior Private Credit, Private Equ..
PR
08/02
Mistras Secures $315 Million Credit Facility
MT
08/01
J.P. Morgan Asset Management Commits $1 Million to Support Economic Opportunity for Und..
PR
07/29
Oppenheimer Adjusts JPMorgan Chase & Co Price Target to $165 From $153, Maintains Outpe..
MT
07/29
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: Good results from UK banks boost sentiment
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
08:13a
JPMORGAN
: Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/29
Oppenheimer Adjusts JPMorgan Chase & Co Price Target to $165 From $153, Maintains Outpe..
MT
07/19
Wolfe Research Raises JPMorgan Chase's Price Target to $138 From $125, Maintains Perfor..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
127 B
-
-
Net income 2022
32 752 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,3x
Yield 2022
3,49%
Capitalization
339 B
339 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,48x
Nbr of Employees
278 494
Free-Float
70,8%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
115,76 $
Average target price
138,65 $
Spread / Average Target
19,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon
Director
Daniel E. Pinto
President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum
Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer
Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin
Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-26.90%
339 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-23.67%
272 877
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-6.82%
220 374
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-8.80%
165 984
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-9.44%
157 567
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
-5.80%
136 978
