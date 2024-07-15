JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest banking groups in the world. Revenues (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - investment and market banking (40.2%): consulting for mergers-acquisitions and restructuring, capital increases, investment capital, active on the stock, bond, and derived product markets, stock market brokerage, etc.; - retail banking (38.9%): sale of standard and specialized financial services (real estate loans, automobile loans, insurance, etc.) through a network of more than 4,790 banking agencies. The group also develops credit cards sale activity; - asset management (13.2%): USD 3,113 billion of assets under management at the end of 2021; - commercial banking (7.7%). At the end of 2021, the group was managing USD 2,462.3 billion in current deposits and USD 1,077.7 billion in current loans. Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United States (76.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (13.6%), Asia/Pacific (7.9%), Latin America and Caribbean Islands (2.3%).

Sector Banks