JPMORGAN : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
Today at 11:26 am
Gerard Cassidy from RBC retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at USD 158.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11:55:04 2023-09-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|146.25 USD
|+1.24%
|+0.44%
|+8.75%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.73%
|420 B $
|-13.21%
|226 B $
|-6.22%
|211 B $
|+2.49%
|151 B $
|+0.54%
|149 B $
|+16.35%
|143 B $
|-12.07%
|140 B $
|-5.63%
|135 B $
|-5.13%
|124 B $
|-11.67%
|112 B $